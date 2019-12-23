Tom Brady Explains Why He Banned Dad from Talking to Media

Tom Brady’s father has been a big part of his son’s life ever since he joined the New England Patriots in 2000. That relationship has led to the entire Brady family being public figures.

Brady’s father has shown how proud he is of his son in several different fashions through formal interviews or calls in to radio stations to berate hosts about bashing his son.

Sometimes, he takes it a little too far and Brady has taken notice. In an article published by the Boston Globe on Monday, Brady’s father opened up about how his son views him talking to the media, sharing a pretty interesting story. Here’s an excerpt from that story:

The million-dollar question is when will TB12 retire? “If he retired five years ago, I would have been the happiest guy in the world, ” said Tom Brady Sr. Instead, the outspoken Tom Sr. is asked questions about the Patriots’ offensive line, the loss of Gronk, new receivers running wrong routes and dropping bullet passes. But this time, he declines to offer his take. He already had been semi-seriously “banned” by his son from speaking to the media two years ago. “He’s told me, ‘Dad, please respect my privacy,’ ” said Tom Sr. “ ‘If you say something, it comes back at me.’ ”

You can’t blame Brady for wanting a little bit of privacy. After all, he is one of the best football players ever and has his own family he wants to protect as well.

Tom Brady Responds to His Self-Imposed Media Ban

On his weekly radio appearance with Boston radio station WEEI, Brady was questioned about the article and about banning his father from talking to the media. The Patriots quarterback spoke frankly about the situation.

Well apparently he doesn’t listen. My dad is just an amazing man. He’s very forthcoming with information so I try to tell him ‘of course they’re going to keep calling because you keep talking.’ So what I’ve learned is it’s hard for me to tell my dad anything because he has his own opinions. I love my dad, he’s an incredible man and he’s been my role model on my life but he does like to talk.

Brady has often been candid about his dad, even tearing up at Super Bowl LI media day when asked about who his hero was by a child reporter at the event. Brady smiled and began to answer before being overcome with emotion.

Tom Brady Tears Up When Talking About His Dad At Super Bowl Media DayPatriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked who his hero is at Monday's Super Bowl Media Day. The question, and his answer, had Brady fighting back tears. 2017-01-31T13:33:13.000Z

That was a very tough time for the Brady family. Brady’s mother, Galynn, was suffering from breast cancer and underwent aggressive treatment throughout the 2016 season. Brady was also suspended for the first four games of that season as fallout for the “Deflategate” debacle.

Brady engineered a historic comeback during that Super Bowl, claiming his fourth Super Bowl MVP in the process and sharing the moment with his family after the victory.

