Tom Brady Offers Injury Update, Predicts Late-Season Turnaround

Tom Brady has always been a lead-by-example type of player, ever since he entered the league. His confidence from stepping into a starting role in 2001 and throughout his entire career has never wavered.

With the New England Patriots in the midst of one of their toughest stretches in recent memory, Brady knows it’s time to buckle down. But he is also aware that this team has the talent and can easily replicate their late-season success from last year.

On Friday, Brady took to Instagram to deliver an encouraging message about the final few weeks of the regular season for the Patriots.

Tom Brady feeling positive on Instagram. The QB quotes Mac Miller: "Whole team about to figure it out, ice cold that’s what winters about” pic.twitter.com/3h8s7GIehA — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 13, 2019

In the caption, Brady quoted late rapper Mac Miller using lyrics from the song “2009” to convey the message “The whole team ’bout to figure it out. We ice cold, that’s what winter about.”

Brady and the Patriots have typically done well in cold weather games throughout the quarterback’s career. With New England’s final two regular-season contests at home likely followed by a home playoff game, the tide could quickly turn for the Patriots and their struggling offense.

It’s Been Awhile…

Brady and the Patriots have been quiet offensively over the past six games, scoring fewer than 30 points in all contests and going just 3-3. If New England can’t eclipse the 30-point mark this week, it would be the first time New England went seven consecutive games scoring fewer than 30 points since 2005.

Even more troublesome, New England has scored under 20 points in four out of their last five games, uncharacteristic for a team that has become known for it’s offensive production under Brady.

The Patriots have dealt with injuries all around their offense, most notably at full-back and offensive line. Those injuries and absences have had a trickle-down effect on the offense as a whole, leading to poor production from the running game and little protection for Brady to find his receivers.

At Least Brady is Getting Healthy

Even Brady hasn’t been spared by the injury bug this season, dealing with several minor ailments on different occasions. Brady has appeared on the injury report with injuries to his calf, shoulder, elbow, and toe this season, none of which have kept him out of games.

Last week against Kansas City, Brady reaggravated his right elbow injury when he banged his arm on a helmet during a pass attempt early. Brady remained in the game and didn’t seem overly affected by the nagging injury, though he was wearing an ice wrap over the elbow during his postgame press conference.

Brady has been a full participant in practice in the lead-up to Week 15’s contest at Cincinnati. Speaking on Westwood One ahead of Thursday’s night game between Baltimore and the New York Jets, Brady was confident he would be fine, offering this update:

“It’s responded well. I’ve gotten a lot of extra treatment with Alex [Guerrero]. It’s been good to be out there the last couple days participating and doing everything I can do. Any time you come off a tough loss you want to get back out on the practice field to try and improve with your teammates. I am feeling good. It’s Week 15, everyone is dealing with a couple bumps and bruises at this point, some worse than that. I am very fortunate to be out there getting ready to go for a competitive game in Cincinnati on Sunday.”

