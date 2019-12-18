Zion Will ‘Probably Never Play 82 Games in His Career,’ Says NBA Analyst

Former Duke Blue Devil Zion Williamson’s NBA career hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. In fact, this year’s first overall pick in the draft hasn’t suited up for the New Orlean Pelicans once this regular season. For those reasons, NBA analyst Jalen Rose believes the 19-year-old won’t play for every single game for as long as he plays in the league.

“Any time you’re 19 years old, you’re getting paid to play basketball in the NBA and you’re not able to perform due to injury. You’re not able to play in summer league. You get injured at Duke and you’re injured in high school. He’s the third heaviest player in the NBA and the two guys that weigh more than him – Tacko Fall and Boban – they’ve never been considered athletic, they’ve never been considered fast, and so, for Zion not be able to play basketball so early in his career does concern me.”

Load management has been a concern in the league as of late, even triggering some interesting responses from one veteran NBA coach.

The Pelicans’ current record is 6-22, and Alvin Gentry’s men are in 14th place in the Western Conference standings, just one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors. At this point, Zion’s return is much-desired by New Orleans fans, his fellow teammates and analysts alike. Thankfully, former Los Angeles Laker Brandon Ingram has stepped up to the challenge, averaging 25 points per game.

Zion Returns to ‘Weight-Bearing’ Exercises

One piece of good news about Zion’s recovery is that he has returned to “full weight bearing” activities, per ESPN‘s Andrew Lopez.

While his triumphant return is still up in the air, the North Carolina native did participate in the team’s shootaround session Sunday, perfecting his jump shot with Pelicans assistant Michael Ruffin.

“We’re really excited with where he’s at,” executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said on Tuesday. “He’s made really good progress. I know we’ve reached the eight-week point, and everyone is ready to see him. I think we’re a little ways away yet, but today was a really big first step.”

Zion had surgery on his meniscus October 21, with a six-to-eight week estimated recovery period.

“It’s an important time for him because he’s fully weight-bearing,” Griffin added. “If we’re going to see a setback, it would be now. The teammates, the way they responded to him, the joy he has when he’s on the floor is evident. And we’ve obviously needed that.”

Could the Pelicans Entertain Offers for Jrue Holiday?

With their hyped-up season now in disarray, the Pelicans are likely wondering how to turn things around before it’s too late. Well, offloading some players could be a start. Per Marc Steins of The New York Times, team executives are entertaining offers for star point guard Jrue Holiday. Griffin promptly shut those rumors down, but the Pelicans could have the advantage if they can reign in someone who matches his skillset.

Holiday’s contract in the Bayou lasts until 2021 and it includes a $27 million player option for the following season. At 29, he’s still one of the best talents in the NBA and given how long players remain in the league these days, still has a couple more strong years ahead of him.