Aaron Hernandez Death Scene: Photos & Details

Aaron Hernandez lived dramatically and died dramatically, of suicide in a Massachusetts prison cell, number 57.

His life and death are now the subject of a new Netflix documentary series. Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his cell, hanging himself with a ligature. However, the death scene contained some bizarre elements, especially when it came to religious reference.

The Netflix documentary series is called Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, and it streams on January 15, 2020. It explores Hernandez’s complex psychology, including allegations he was molested as a child, a hidden gay lifestyle, and his serious brain image from years of damaging blows on the football field.

Hernandez was once flying high; he was a 4th round draft pick with a $40 million contract. However, he was eventually convicted of murdering the boyfriend of his fiancee, a man named Odin Lloyd. He was also accused of a string of other violent acts. After his death, brain analysis showed he’d suffered from severe chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

You can read documents from Hernandez’s prison file here or here.

Aaron Hernandez's Life in JailAaron Hernandez, charged in the first-degree murder of Odin Lloyd, is not just in prison, but confined to a "special management unit." He is kept away from other inmates because of his high profile. He started off in the medical unit, where doctors evaluated his mental health and the gang intelligence unit inspected his numerous tattoos for affilations that could spark jailhouse violence. 2013-07-16T17:52:42.000Z

Here’s what you need to know about what correctional guards found at his death scene, including two photos released in his prison file:

Hernandez Was Discovered On April 19, 2017 Hanging in Cell 57 & He’d Placed Cardboard in the Doorway

Investigative reports and the prison file provide the details. A Sergeant Smith advised that around 3:03 a.m., a code “99” was called by Correction Officer Gerard Breau reporting Hernandez “was hanged in cell #57.” Other officers arrived and they discovered the door was “pegged,” meaning that cardboard had been shoved into the door tracks to prevent the door from opening.

Officers “had to manually open the door to enter the cell.”

A report from the Massachusetts Department of Correction office of Investigative Services dated May 1 2017 says that, on April 19, 2017 at 3:25 a.m., the Office of Investigative Services was notified that inmate Aaron Hernandez was “found unresponsive” and suspended from a ligature in Cell 57 of the G2 Housing Unit at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center (SBCC.)

The report says that Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Worcester County DA’s office and the Office of Investigative Services concluded there “was no indication of foul play.” Autopsy reports found a negative toxicology report and a cause of death as suicide, the report says. Authorities the closed the investigation into Hernandez’s death.

A report from the state police for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, dated May 4, 2017, gave additional details.

Hernandez Slicked the Floor With Shampoo & Left Behind Bible Verses

Guards discovered that Hernandez “had placed a large amount of shampoo on the floor, which made it very slippery,” the state police report continues. The photo above is one of two death scene items photographed in a publicly released prison file.

Guards cut Hernandez down. He was “hanged naked from a bed sheet tied around the window bars.” The report gives these additional details:

Corrections officers began CPR and took Hernandez to the hospital, but he never regained consciousness and a doctor declared him dead at 4:07 a.m. At the hospital, an officer noted that “ligature marks were visible on Hernandez’s neck and there was some discharge/vomit from his nose and mouth area.”

Hernandez Had Written a Bible Verse on His Forehead

The investigative reports further detail what was found. Aaron’s right middle finger had a fresh cut and there was some blood on the adjacent fingers. “There also appeared to be a large circular blood mark on each of Hernandez’s feet and ‘John 3:16’ was written on Hernandez’s forehead in ink. There were no other signs of trauma or violence on Hernandez’s body.”

The report added “Petechial hemorrhaging was present in both eyes. Lividity was present and rigor mortis was beginning to set in.”

Sgt. Smith advised the police that Hernandez had been locked in his single inmate cell around 7:59 p.m. He remained in the cell until 3:03 a.m., when he was discovered hanged. There was video surveillance of the cell block from the time he entered the cell until the time he was transported. Sgt. Rumery said no one entered the cell until that point.

On the wall in the cell “were several drawings and John 3:16 written in a substance consistent with blood. Under the drawings was a Bible open to John 3:16, with the 16th verse marked in blood. Next to the Bible were 3 hand written notes.” John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. … For God loved the world in this way: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”

Under the bed was a piece of bed sheet that had been cut and that had been around Hernandez’s neck. Tied on the bars on the window was the other piece of the bed sheet. There were no signs of a struggle in the cell.

Correction Office Breau said that he last saw Hernandez around 1 a.m. during the 1 a.m. check. Around 3:03 a.m., he observed a sheet hanged in front of Hernandez’s cell door. He asked him to remove it. The sheet fell and he observed Hernandez hanged naked from the window and called a code 99.

Hernandez Made Phone Calls But Nothing Seemed Amiss

The surveillance video shows Hernandez was on the phone just prior to being locked in his cell. He enters the cell alone at 7:59 p.m. and the cell door was locked until 307 a.m.

Police listened to the last 5 phone calls Hernandez made. He didn’t make any apparent indication of an intent to harm himself. The autopsy was performed by Doctor Henry Nields. He determined the cause of death was asphyxia by hanging with the manner of death being a suicide.

Letters in the cell were submitted to a handwriting expert who determined that they were written by Hernandez with a “reasonable degree of certainty.”

A suicide note that Hernandez wrote to his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins, the mother of his child, was later released in court.

According to CBS News, it said, in part, “you’re rich” and told her to “tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you.” He said he wanted her to “”live life and know I’m always with you.” You can read the note here.

Hernandez was acquitted of a double murder just five days before he died.

An investigative report indicated that Hernandez was hanging at the rear of the cell from a ligature attached to the window. He was already cold to the touch and stuff with no signs of life. No staff had noted any changes in behavior or routine. This report says he made 7 calls on the evening prior to his death. All content was “future oriented and did not elicit any concerns for safety.”

“Writing on wall in blood with religious imagery and references. Wrote on forehead John 3:16 and appeared to have two circular blood marks…on dorsum of bilateral feet. It appears the blood came from a linear laceration on his right middle finger tip,” that report says.

Another investigative report says Hernandez “had used what appeared to be a bed sheet tightly wound up, fastening one end around the grates of the window and then the other end around his neck.”

Inmates interviewed said Hernandez “kept to himself, was very spiritual, appeared to be positive, liked to meditate and did not observe him to be acting differently or having any issues.” He was considered “a private inmate who was approachable.”

Inmates didn’t think he seemed depressed. They said he was excited over the weekend after his verdict came down. He was positive and even happily emotional. He played basketball and nothing seemed out of the ordinary. They felt his suicide was some sort of religious message. He had adopted more of a religious tone and stated “remember when you die your soul gets reincarnated.” He also mentioned that he heard a rumor that if an inmate has an open appeal on his case and dies in prison, he is acquitted.

He had been talking about the NFL and going back to play even if it wasn’t with the Pats and talked about his daughter and spending time with her.

You can read Hernandez’s prison incident reports here.

READ NEXT: Aaron Hernandez’s Brain.