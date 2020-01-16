Aaron Rodgers Explains How He Knew 49ers Rematch Was Coming

Aaron Rodgers has been steady about the San Francisco 49ers all season.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was honest about his outlook coming into Week 12, telling reporters he figured his team would need to beat the 49ers at least once at their own place. Even in the postgame, after the Packers were handed a 37-8 loss, Rodgers maintained his optimism about getting another crack at them in the postseason.

Now, with a rematch billed for Sunday in the NFC Championship back, Rodgers shed a little light Wednesday on what made him so confident the Packers would get another shot at the 49ers.

“We had that one really good touchdown drive,” Rodgers said with a smile, referring to the Packers’ third-quarter drive of 13 plays and 65 yards that ended in eight points and pulled the game within two scores. Rodgers tagged Davante Adams and running back Jamaal Williams with his best passes and finished the job with two straight to the go-to Adams, including the two-point conversion.

#49ers had five sacks on Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams had 43 yards and a TD when Packers visited Nov. 24, a 37-8 win for SF.

Notable:

* That was Emmanuel Moseley’s last start at RCB before Ahkello Witherspoon regained his role

* Dee Ford didn’t play

* Joe Staley didn’t play — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 13, 2020

“You realize playing against them how good they are,” Rodgers continued, “and at the time they had a two-game lead after that game and the tiebreaker, so just calculating things in my head I figured if we got to the playoffs and made a run we’d have to beat them at their place at some point. And sure enough, we’re back in the situation where we’ve got to do it to get to the Super Bowl.”

Rodgers Gives Props to 49ers Defensive Front

The Packers have done nothing but win since the 49ers beat them on Nov. 24, but Rodgers was sacked five times that game and saw firsthand how much havoc the 49ers defensive front can wreak on him and the offense.

“They’ve got a lot of first-rounders who play like it,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “They’re all difference-makers, they can push the pocket inside, versatile players. … They just really can get after you just rushing four and they have a really nice blitz package as well that could give you some issues.”

The Packers offensive line took a big hit early in their first matchup with the 49ers when starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga exited in the first quarter and was replaced with backup Alex Light, who along with the rest of his fellow linemen struggled to keep the pressure off Rodgers. The line, however, is looking much sturdier this time around with Bulaga — who missed last Sunday’s divisional game against Seattle with an illness — expected to play and newcomer veteran Jared Veldheer adding some significant depth fortification.

The stronger the better for the Packers against the 49ers, who have also tweaked and improved their defense since the last matchup. Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is coming off a two-sack game while defensive tackle Dee Ford — who did not play against the Packers the first time — could potentially return for this Sunday’s conference championship. Rodgers also gave special praise to MIKE linebacker Fred Warner as a piece he feels has kept the 49ers moving this season.

“I think Fred’s had a fantastic season inside as a young player,” Rodgers said. “He kind of makes that thing go from a lineup standpoint and getting them in the right coverages and pressures. And then the defense behind it just plays the time clock really well.”

