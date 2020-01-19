Aaron Rodgers’ Super Bowls: How Many Rings Has Packers QB Won?

Heading into the NFL playoffs, Aaron Rodgers has one Super Bowl win on his resume. The Packers quarterback is one win away from having the opportunity to play for his second Super Bowl ring.

Rodgers led the Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Steelers in 2011 in Super Bowl XLV. The Packers quarterback was 24-of-39 for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Rodgers’ favorite target was legendary Green Bay receiver Jordy Nelson who accounted for nearly half of the passing offense with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers were able to win the Super Bowl despite being the No. 6 seed in the NFC at 10-6. Green Bay defeated the No. 3 Eagles in the Wild Card round then upset the No. 1 Falcons in Atlanta. Rodgers and the Packers were able to beat their rivals in Chicago in the NFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl.

As a franchise, the Packers claim 13 championships but only four of these are Super Bowl wins. The Packers won the first two Super Bowls with back-to-back titles in 1966-67 in addition to victories in 1996 and 2010.

Rodgers Was Named the 2011 Super Bowl MVP

Not only does Rodgers have a Super Bowl ring, but he also won the MVP in the championship matchup. Rodgers credited the Packers for drafting him shortly after winning his first Super Bowl.

“I’ve never felt like there’s been a monkey on my back,” Rodgers said after the game, per ESPN. “The organization stood behind me, believed in me. I told Ted back in 2005 he wouldn’t be sorry with this pick. I told him in ’08 that I was going to repay their trust and get us this opportunity.”



Rodgers Noted He Would Trade His Individual Awards for a “Couple More Rings”

Winning a Super Bowl is significant, especially for a quarterback, but having multiple rings puts you in a different class of signal-callers. Rodgers has no shortage of individual honors, but the Packers quarterback admitted prior to the NFC Championship that he would gladly trade them all for a few more championships.

“I hope we all remember why we’re doing this,” Rodgers noted, per The Athletic. “It’s to win championships. When you win championships, everybody wins. As someone who has won some of those individual awards, I’d trade those for a couple more rings.”

The Packers Quarterback Wants to Win Multiple Super Bowls with Matt LaFleur

It is not a bad start to Matt LaFleur’s tenure as Packers head coach as Green Bay is in the NFC title game in just his first season. The Athletic’s Jason Wilde sees some similarities with what Mike Shanahan did for John Elway late in his career, and how LaFleur could help Rodgers during his stretch run. Rodgers noted that they are looking for more than a one-time championship run.

“I appreciate the history of the game,” Rodgers explained to The Athletic. “But I still feel like, they won two Super Bowls, but John [Elway] played only four seasons with Mike. I’m hoping to get more than that with Matt.”

Regardless of the future, Rodgers’ resume already has plenty of accomplishments but another Super Bowl title would put him among a select few quarterbacks. Ironically, it is Rodgers’ childhood San Francisco team that stands in his way of a trip to Miami.