Action Bronson Picks Between McGregor and Cowboy

Rapper Action Bronson has weighed in on UFC 246’s main event, Conor “Notorious” McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. On Jan. 18, a rivalry will be settled inside the Octagon when McGregor and Cowboy meet in Las Vegas.

Bronson reveals who he’s picking to win the fight between the two UFC stars:

In the video, Bronson says, “I got Conor winning this. I love Cowboy; he’s a legend. But, I wanna see these fights Conor could get himself into this year. Let’s go. There’s legacy on the motherf***ing line.”

Bronson wants to see McGregor in other matches that are already on the table. If McGregor can get past Cerrone at UFC 246, the Irishman will have numerous options on the table, including a potential rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov or Nate Diaz. He may also want to fight the UFC’s “BMF” Jorge Masvidal, or the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

A lot needs to happen before the conversation about McGregor’s next fight becomes closer to reality. Notorious and Cowboy will be locked in the cage on Jan. 18 at UFC 246, and both have a lot on the line.

