UFC BMF Champ Jorge Masvidal Wants Conor McGregor Superfight

Conor McGregor hasn’t even made it through his next opponent, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, and other fighters are already clamoring for the opportunity to be the Irishman’s next potential challenge.

Newly crowned UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal recently threw his name into the mix. The Miami-based Masvidal recently went on Ariel Helwani’s “MMA Show” where he used his time there to let the world know he prefers taking McGregor on over just about any other potential opportunity at 170 pounds, including UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“[I would pick] the Conor fight because the Conor fight is not going to be there,” said Masvidal to Helwani. “The ‘Who?’ [Usman] is always going to be there. The owl, whatever they’re calling him. That fight is always going to be there. Somebody is always going to have that belt. So it’s not a big deal.”

Masvidal’s Stunning 2019 Run Made Him Huge UFC Star

Jorge Masvidal has been raking in 2019 Fighter of the Year awards all over the internet as of late due to the 35-year-old’s impressive feats over the last nine months of 2019.

Your 2019 Helwani Nose Awards winner for Male Fighter of the Year is @GamebredFighter 👑 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/XtQS7B2VqC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 6, 2020

In fact, nobody could have predicted the type of year Masvidal was about to have back in March 2019 when he stepped back into the cage for the first time since losing to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson back in November 2017.

But Masvidal thumped Darren Till via second-round knockout at UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London. He followed that up by scoring the fastest knockout in UFC history against previously undefeated braggart Ben Askren at UFC 239 in July.

Jorge Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren in 5 seconds. FASTEST KO IN UFC HISTORY pic.twitter.com/jZwtGB9QJk — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 7, 2019

Finally, Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz via second-round stoppage for the BMF title at UFC 244 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York to solidify his sudden standing as one of the top stars in the sport.

McGregor Already Shortlisted Masvidal as Potential Next Opponent

For those hoping to see McGregor vs. Masvidal in 2020, things seem to be moving in that direction a little as McGregor already appears to have Masvidal on his radar.

In fact, while many in the sport had just assumed McGregor’s 170-pound stint against Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas was just happening in the UFC’s welterweight division so neither fighter would have to work too hard in camp to make weight, McGregor recently disclosed in an interview with The Mac Life that he’s definitely open to facing several of the most prominent welterweights the UFC currently has to offer after Cerrone, which includes Masvidal, Usman and former interim champion Colby Covington.

“I’d face Jorge,” said McGregor during that interview, though he also added Masvidal wasn’t at the top of his list right now.

“I’m not going to 170 just for Jorge,” said McGregor. “I like the look of that welterweight bout, the welterweight title fight. I like the look of Kamaru Usman. I like the look of Colby. I’m open to it all at 170.”

Before any of that happens, of course, McGregor will have to defeat Cerrone at UFC 246. While McGregor is considered by most to be the favorite heading into the contest, Cerrone’s long history of being one of the top-ranked lightweights in the world means he won’t be easy work.

