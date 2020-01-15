AFC Coaching Staff Revealed for 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens were recently eliminated from the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean John Harbaugh and his staff have to go long without working.

Wednesday, the Ravens’ staff was revealed to be coaching the AFC team in the Pro Bowl, which will take place on January 26 in Orlando, Florida. They will be joined by the staff of the New Orleans Saints, who will be coaching the NFC squad according to the piece.

Coaching staffs for the game are determined by the teams with the best records that lose in the divisional round of the postseason. Both the Ravens and Saints fell short of meeting expectations this season in the playoffs, but with multiple Pro Bowl players, it hardly means their season isn’t a success.

This year’s edition of the Pro Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 2020 and televised on ESPN. The game will take place a week before the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson Sets Pro Bowl Vote Record

In terms of voting for the Pro Bowl, there’s been nobody who collected more ballots cast than Jackson. Through the voting period, the exciting young quarterback racked up the most votes in the league and was leading the way by a wide margin as a leading vote getter.

This year in December, it was revealed that Jackson has collected 704,699 votes for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl prior to the ending of tabulation, an obscene total. Here’s a look at Jackson as well as some of the other major vote getters from the time.

The votes are in, and #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson led all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. One part of the equation. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the votes pic.twitter.com/gXVvF6QmSE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

It wasn’t only Jackson who ended up heading to the game. The Ravens landed 12 players in the Pro Bowl, and recently were revealed to have picked up a 13th. Jackson shattered vote records on his way to being named to the game.

Mark Andrews, Morgan Cox, Marlon Humphrey, Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson, Matt Judon, Marcus Peters, Patrick Ricard, Ronnie Stanley, Earl Thomas, Justin Tucker and Marshal Yanda were other Ravens who were revealed to be heading to the game. Offensive lineman Orlando Brown will also replace Trent Brown in the game.

Obviously, Jackson earned every one of the votes he ended up getting and more en-route to being a shoo-in for the game. The only question left to be answered is will Jackson play when all is said and done, or will he skip the game as so many stars have done in the past?

Clearly, the people want to see him and his teammates in a bad way.

John Harbaugh’s Ravens Tenure

It’s hard to find someone more deserving of this honor than Harbaugh. He’s been a great coach during his tenure with the Ravens. Even in spite of the playoff trouble this season, Harbaugh is 128-81 in his NFL career, and has one Lombardi Trophy to his credit. He’s also gone 10-7 in the postseason during his career.

The Ravens have been better off for having Harbaugh as their coach through the years, and now, the AFC will get a taste of him as their boss for the Pro Bowl.

READ NEXT: Ravens Super Bowl Odds in 2021 Revealed