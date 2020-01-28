Analyst: Lions Will Benefit From Quarterback Situation in NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions sit with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the way some see it, they are in the perfect spot in order to make things happen.

While things might seem obvious as it relates to what will play out ahead of them, the Lions could be in great position to see plenty of teams need a quarterback and take a gamble. One such team could be the Los Angeles Chargers, who recently decided to move on from Philip Rivers.

NFL writer Jordan Reid tweeted about the potential of teams to be looking at a quarterback, and the Lions could be the one team that stands to score the most.

Just seeing the Philip Rivers news and all I can think is how the draft starts at the No. 3 overall pick. The #Lions will be able to get a lot of draft capital if they want to trade back. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 27, 2020

Assuming DET doesn’t want to draft a QB, they are in a great spot to still get their primary defensive target. They can trade back with the Dolphins, Chargers, or Panthers and still remain in the top-7 to draft Okudah or Derrick Brown. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 27, 2020

Trading the pick, netting other assets and managing to draft defense would seem to be the best option for the team right now considering their needs, so it will be interesting to see if the Lions can pull that off, or if they look to pull that off. Some partners include the Miami Dolphins with pick No. 5 and the Chargers with pick No. 7.

If they do, the Lions could have the inside track to a quicker rebuild and could get themselves on the right track faster.

Lions Rumored to be Interested in Tua Tagovailoa

Could the Lions take the plunge for the pick at quarterback when all is said and done? According to one top NFL analyst, the answer was yes. According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, if everything checks out health wise with Tagovailoa, the Lions could decide to select the quarterback with their pick.

Mel Kiper on ESPN just now: “If there are favorable medical reports on Tua, the Lions could pick him at #3 overall.” — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) January 7, 2020

Naturally, this could be a smokescreen given draft season is typically lying season. Still, there is no discounting the teams potential need for a quarterback.

Detroit was forced to go with Jeff Driskel and later David Blough as quarterbacks after Matthew Stafford’s injury. Drafting a young quarterback could be considered an important step for the team, but the Lions could also sign a veteran backup instead of drafting a talent like Tagovailoa who could make a case to start faster.

Stafford is still entrenched, so it will be fascinating to see what path Detroit decides to take.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

The Lions struggled pressuring the pocket on defense meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious all season. That is a glaring problem. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option if he were there. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

In the event Young wasn’t on the board, the Lions would likely be content to grab Okudah. While defensive end is the biggest need on the team, cornerback isn’t far behind. Detroit’s backfield has been searching in vain for another top flight cornerback for some time, and Okudah could give them just the right mix at the spot.

Whether Okudah or Young, the Lions could score with a pair of Buckeyes in 2020. It seems more likely that the team would draft them rather than Tagovailoa.

If the team decides to trade the pick to a team interested in a quarterback, they could quickly benefit.

