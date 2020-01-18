Falcons Have Preliminary Talks With Notable Free Agent

As the NFL Draft and free agency approach, the Atlanta Falcons need to decide where their money is going.

Earlier this week ESPN Falcon’s reporter, Vaughn Mcclure tweeted out that there have been preliminary talks with De’Vondre Campbell’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in lieu of Campbell becoming a free agent in March.

There have been preliminary talks between the Falcons and LB De'Vondre Campbell's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, as Campbell approaches free agency. "There will be a lot of interest in Dre," Rosenhaus told ESPN. "We have had positive… https://t.co/khUFiSatQl pic.twitter.com/30VEIpmxaa — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) January 16, 2020

According to an AJC report on Dec. 30, Campbell said he hadn’t heard much in regards to his contract situation. But, he noted it would be special to come back next season because the Atlanta Falcons gave him an opportunity that the other teams in the league didn’t. He also mentioned his understanding of how the business works:

“That’s not something that’s under my control,” Campbell told AJC. “All I control is the way I play. I let the rest of it handle itself.”

Campbell’s Career With the Falcons

From Minnesota, the Falcons selected Campbell in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Through four seasons, Campbell has started in a total of 59 games, five of those being playoff games and has only continued to improve since being selected. He led the team in tackles during 2018 with 94 tackles and again this past season finishing with 129 tackles. In addition, Campbell finished the 2019 season strong with two sacks, two QB hits, six tackles for losses, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

Campbell isn’t Atlanta’s only outstanding free agent this offseason. They’ll be looking into Austin Hooper (TE) and Adrian Clayborn (DE). Thomas Dimitroff, Falcons general manager, made it clear in the end-of-season press conference that the Falcons will need to get creative with their cap space, but believes they’ll have no problem doing so.

The list of soon-to-be unrestricted free agents:

-Vic Beasley

-Jack Crawford

-Matt Bosher

-Adrian Clayborn

-Kemal Ishmael

-J.J. Wilcox

-Steven Means

-Kenjon Barner

-Tyeler Davison

-Justin Hardy

-Blidi Wreh-Wilson

-Keith Smith

-John Cyprien

-Ryan Allen

-Austin Hooper

-Ra’Shede Hageman

-De’Vondre Campbell

-Sharrod Neasman

-Wes Schweitzer

-Matt Simms

-Jamar Taylor

-Michael Bennett

-John Wetzel

More Notable Free Agents

Falcons veteran, Hooper finished the season with 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns–career highs for Hooper. Before he was injured in week 10, Hooper was at the top of the league for tight ends in receptions and touchdowns. Only missing three games, Hooper finished the year in 4th place for tight end touchdowns, 5th for most receptions and 6th in most receiving yards.

Clayborn, defensive end for the Falcons finished with a total of 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, four sacks, and two forced fumbles for 2019.

Vic Beasley is another notable pass rusher the Falcons might not overlook. Beasley finished with 6.5 sacks, six tackles for losses, seven QB hits, 23 tackles, and two forced fumbles in the 2019 season. Definitely, a player that the Falcons can divvy some of their creative salary cap to.

In recent years, the Falcons have made it a priority to invest in players already on the team. Reportedly, Grady Jarret and Matt Ryan’s contracts are currently in the process of renewing.

As the Falcon’s decipher where their money is going, Campbell’s agent isn’t worried:

“There will be a lot of interest in Dre,” Rosenhaus told ESPN, per McClure. “We have had positive dialogue with the Falcons. Dre will be a highly sought-after player.”

The new season kicks off on March 18th…stay tuned.

