Ben Askren’s ‘Son’ Confronts Jorge Masvidal About KO [WATCH]

Six months ago, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal earned the fastest KO in UFC history when he landed a showstopping knee to the head of Ben Askren five seconds into the bout. And although it’s half a year later, Gamebred is still getting questions about it. But this time, the person asking the question caught Gamebred off guard.

Chase “The Teenage Dream” Hooper is a 20-year-old UFC fighter with an undefeated record of 9-0, with one draw. In his young career, however, he may be best known for his uncanny resemblance to the recently retired fighter and UFC star Askren. The two have gone as far as calling each other father and son over social media.

So, when Hooper had the chance, he decided to play a prank on Gamebred. Watch this video from the UFC Fight Pass Twitter page:

Hooper, who was participating in the UFC 246 Fight Week media day, started a brief interview with Gamebred by asking permission to call him by his unofficial nickname.

“Street Jesus, can I call you that?” The Teenage Dream asks Masvidal.

Gamebred answers with a laugh, “S—t, sure.”

Hooper then follows up with: “Okay, so I’ve got one question for you. Why did you do that to my dad?”

Gambred, who is confused, asks, “Who’s your dad?”

The Teenage Dream answers, “My father is Ben Askren.”

Masvidal looks shocked when Hooper reveals that his “dad” is Askren, and he answers in a very human way:

“I’m sorry, man. I didn’t mean to bro…” Gambred says, but then quickly goes to confirm, “that’s really your dad?”

Hooper then decides to fess up, “No.” Gambred answers with an “okay,” and the video ends with them smiling.

Jorge Masvidal Only Needed Five Seconds To End His Feud With Ben Askren

Gambred and Askren met inside the Octagon in July 2019, at UFC 239, and the lead up to the fight featured some fierce trash talking from both fighters. Askren, who defeated Robbie Lawler in a controversial stoppage a few months earlier, was looking to earn himself a welterweight title shot by defeating Masvidal. Gamebred, who had won his last fight by knocking out Darren Till, was ready to keep his 2019 rolling with another finish over a well-known fighter.

After an intense build-up, Gamebred only needed five seconds to floor Askren, and since then, both fighters have gone their separate ways.

However, it seems some of the animosity between the two was left in the cage, judging by tweets that Askren and Mavidal have sent.

Masvidal is currently in Las Vegas, trying to set up his next fight.

