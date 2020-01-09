Jorge Masvidal to Resurrect Then Retire Georges St-Pierre

The UFC’s “BMF” is considering all potential matchups for his next fight, which includes a particular welterweight legend. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal spoke about a fight with former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion Georges “GSP” St-Pierre.

During the interview, Gamebred was asked about what his thoughts were on competing against the shoo-in Hall of Famer, GSP. He replied with conviction:

“Well, they’ve said this about me, that I resurrect fighters and then I retire them again. So, I wouldn’t mind if GSP jumped on that campaign. In all honesty, as a competitor, yeah, I want to f—king break his face. I want to go out there and give him everything I got.”

Masvidal respects GSP and what he’s done in UFC. He points to how Georges St-Pierre, after being away from competition for years, came back and won the middleweight belt from Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

“He took I don’t know how many years off, came back, beat Bisping for the legitimate middleweight title. Dude’s a stud. He’s a f—cking animal.”

So, if Masvidal was to fight to GSP, he wouldn’t take any shortcuts.

“I would put everything into my being, and my soul, to end this individual because he’s that good.”

GSP is the type of fighter that would require Gamebred to have “a nice training camp [in] isolation. Away from the world and just focus on the task day in and day out because he’s one hell of a competitor.”

Gamebred would love the opportunity to fight St-Pierre. But, because the future of the two-division champ’s fighting career is up in the air, Masvidal isn’t sure that fight will ever happen.

