Browns Timeline Revealed for Head Coach Hiring

The Cleveland Browns are the last team left without a head coach, and while the franchise will be patient searching as they rev up yet another search, there is a timeline in place for the hiring process.

The Browns hope to have a new head coach hired by Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After the head coach is hired, Cleveland still needs to hire a general manager, having parted ways with John Dorsey shortly after Freddie Kitchens was let go.

Browns’ upcoming interview schedule: 🏈Wednesday: Eagles DC Jim Schwartz.

🏈Thursday: Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski.

🏈Friday: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

Already interviewed: Eric Bieniemy, Greg Roman, Robert Saleh. Browns want to have a deal in place by Saturday, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

The Browns have a busy week ahead of them, with a string of interviews. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — the latest candidate to surface — will interview on Wednesday, followed by Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Thursday and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday.

Browns Taking Thorough Approach With Coaching Search

Jimmy Haslam press conference | Cleveland BrownsCleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam addressed the media following the conclusion of the 2019 season on topics including the head coaching search. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2020-01-02T19:57:30.000Z

There have already been a string of interviews conducted by the team with coaches who are attached to teams with playoff byes. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh have all already interviewed. Bill offensive coordinator Brian Daboll reportedly interviewed on Monday.

Mike McCarthy, who was recently named the Cowboys head coach, is the only candidate the Browns announced publicly who landed another job. The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants completed their coaching searches on Tuesday with Matt Rhule and Joe Judge, respectively.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

“I think patience and continuity are good as long as you think you have the right people in place,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said last week when talking to reporters. “We just did not feel like we had the right people in place to move forward like we would like to. Believe me, this kind of change is hard. It is not something we wanted to do. I think I started out by saying it is certainly not something we are proud of, but it is something we are determined to get right this time.”

Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta is leading the Browns’ search process and the committee also includes Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Executive Vice President and owner J.W. Johnson and Vice President of Football Administration Chris Cooper.

Browns a Solid Opportunity, Despite History

With just two winning seasons and one playoff berth since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Browns have toiled mostly in the basement of the NFL. However, one of the reasons Kitchens was fired was because of expectations within the building of the Browns being better.

The team is loaded with offensive talent, including running back Nick Chubb, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and even quarterback Backer Mayfield — the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. It’s likely the reason the team has skewed offensive in the interview process, although the squad has some young pieces on the defensive side of the ball as well, most notably Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

The Haslams haven’t been shy about the fact that there’s been a ton of instability since they bought the team in 2012, but have some time to get this one right for the long-struggling fan base.

“We realize that we have had a tremendous amount of change since we bought the team. We accept responsibility. At the same time, we are more determined than ever to get it right for the Browns, the players and for the great fans of the Cleveland Browns, which we have the best fans, I believe, in the world.”

Soon enough, we’ll see.

READ NEXT: Top Coaching Candidate Turns Down Browns Interview