Bucks vs. Warriors Prediction: How We’re Betting Giannis on the West Coast

The Milwaukee Bucks are 13.5-point favorites over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Milwaukee (32-6) began a four-game road trip with a 126-104 loss in San Antonio on Monday as the Bucks suffered their most lopsided setback of the season. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo posted another double-double with 24 points and 12 boards but went 0-of-5 from 3-point range in the loss. The Bucks lead the NBA in rebounds per game (51.5) and are second in points per game (119.2). Defensively, Milwaukee leads the league in field goal percentage (41.4%).

Golden State (9-29) has lost five in a row after a 111-98 setback D’Angelo Russell against the Kings on Monday. The Warriors will be without their top scoring option D’Angelo Russell who will miss Wednesday’s game with an injured shoulder. Golden State has struggled to shoot it from outside this season and is last in the league in three-point field goal percentage (38.7%). The Warriors have struggled defensively this season as well and rank 29th in field goal percentage (43.1%).

ESPN’s FPI gives Milwaukee a 83.9% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Wednesday’s matchup between the Bucks and Warriors.

Bucks vs. Warriors Game Details

Date: Wednesday, January 8

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, California)

TV: ESPN, FS Wisconsin, NBCS Bay Area, Sportsnet One

Spread: Bucks -13.5

Total: —

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Bucks

PG George Hill (illness) out

(illness) out PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (back/illness) probably

Warriors

PF Kevon Looney (abdomen) out

(abdomen) out SG D’Angelo Russell (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out PG Stephen Curry (hand) out

(hand) out SG Klay Thompson (knee) out

Betting Trends

Bucks are 32-6 SU and 19-18-1 ATS this season

Warriors are 9-29 SU and 17-21-1 ATS this season

Over is 19-18-1 in Bucks games this season

Under is 21-17 in Warriors games this season

Analysis & Pick

Coming into the season, this was being billed as a top-flight matchup between two title contenders. The Warriors have fallen on hard times since, and will likely be without star guard D’Angelo Russell, who is battling a shoulder injury. Kevon Looney will also miss the game with an abdominal injury. Milwaukee is coming off a rare setback, which means there could be a hint of line value on the Bucks in this spot. The Warriors defense has been virtually non-existent this season, which also pushes me towards a big bounceback effort from the Bucks offenses which is the fastest-paced offense in the league. Milwaukee has won its last two games at Golden State, and I expect them to make it three straight, in emphatic fashion.

PICK: Bucks -13.5

