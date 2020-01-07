Bulls Zach LaVine Wants to do Three Point Contest This Year

The 2020 All-Star game is in Chicago, Illinois this year, and the million-dollar question is will Bulls star Zach LaVine be representing the Chicago Bulls in the Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend.

After the Bulls morning shootaround on Monday in Dallas, I asked LaVine if he would be willing to participate in this year’s contest since he was reportedly one of the invited participates, according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been invited to the dunk contest in Chicago, @E_Woodyard reports. That brings us to…

1. Dwight Howard

2. Derrick Jones Jr.

3. Ja Morant (invite)

“I don’t know yet, it’s still [undecided] I’d rather be in the All-star game. I feel I would be more inclined to do it if I was in the All-Star game because I’ve done the dunk contest I don’t have a lot to prove, said LaVine.” I much rather do the three-point contest. I’m going to do something during the All-Star weekend. I’m just going to see how things shake out with the game.”

He also won back to back Dunk Contest in 2015 in Brooklyn, New York, and in 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

LaVine is averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and shooting almost 40 percent from behind the arc per game through 37 games for the Chicago Bulls.

During pre-game interviews, LaVine did reveal that he would like to become the player in NBA history to win both the slam dunk contest and a three-point contest in their career. Bulls great Michael Jordan participated in the 1990 three-point contest during all-star weekend in Miami Jordan was shooting 39 percent that season. However, Jordan would lose against his teammate at the time Craig Hodges.

Bulls Rookie Coby White on Zach LaVine

Last month, Coby White spoke with NBC Chicago’s K.C. Johnson and shared that his biggest duty when he is on the floor with Lavine is closing games.

“Zach is always in my ear because he has seen what I’m capable of and how good I can be. He tells me it’s my time, tells me to do what I do, and to be Coby White and take over,” White said. “For our go-to guy to believe that much in me and encourage me means a lot. It gives me a lot of confidence.”

Bulls coach Jim Boylen shared that if White had it rolling like he did against the Grizzlies, Hornets, and Knicks earlier this season, he would play the majority of the final quarter in games.

“I think he’s a big moment guy, I think he has that in him,” Boylen said. “I have confidence that he’s not scared about that moment. The big shot doesn’t bother him. He’s a competitive guy, so it’s easy to leave him out there.’’

Zach LaVine on Coby White

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic: A lot of White’s teammates have taken notice of his big-game talent including six-year veteran

“I know he puts in a lot of hard work. I know people who put in hard work expect themselves to do that. So I’m happy for him, and I want him to continue to do that.”

“He’s going to be special,” LaVine said. “He knows it. We know it.”

White is averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game through 37 games for the Chicago Bulls.

