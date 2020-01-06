Lakers Would Have Ran The Table For A Decade Without Spurs, Says Kobe Bryant [Watch]

The Los Angeles Lakers of the from the early 2000s were the NBA team of the decade, winning 5 NBA titles in ten years. However, the million-dollar question is how many championships they would have won if Lakers stars Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant could have been on the same page during their time in Los Angeles.

Bryant was recently a guest on the All The Smoke Podcast with hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Barnes asked Bryant if he and Shaq were on the same page connected mentally. How many realistically do you feel like you could have won?

Kobe Bryant: Ummm… San Antonio was tough.

Stephen Jackson: I was a part of that team! We stopped the four-peat

KB: “They were tough, so when the playoffs came around, it wasn’t like Shaq, and I weren’t on the same page. When the playoffs came around, we were always on the same page. We just got beat.

KB: You know what I’m saying? The Bigger question should be, ‘How many would we have won if the Spurs weren’t for the Spurs? Because we probably would have run the table for a decade.

Stephen Jackson: Tim Duncan! He was killing it. He was by himself that year.

KB: He was lights out. So, the talent, the coaching….. everything in San Antonio was kind of a perfect storm. And so if they weren’t in the picture we probably would have run ten in a row.

