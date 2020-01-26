Chicago Bears Twitter Gets Hacked, Offers to Trade Khalil Mack to Lions for $1

Chicago Bears hacked

Getty The Chicago Bears' Twitter account was hacked Sunday. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Sunday morning became an eventful one in a hurry for the Chicago Bears, and it had nothing to do with football. Fans and followers of the Bears Twitter account got a slew of bizarre tweets that had nothing to do with football.

The first in a series of Tweets said simply: “Welcome to our new owner,” followed by a photo of a member of the Saudi Royal family wearing what appears to be a ghutra iqual. The hackers didn’t stop at announcing new ownership, however.

The second Tweet hinted at the reason the hacking happened. “We are here for 2 things,” the second tweet said. “1) Announce that we are back 2) Show people that everything is hackable.”

Multiple repeat tweets were sent out in a scary example of how easily those with hacking abilities can take over and ascertain the information and accounts of others — and professional sports teams are no exception.

The hackers also took the time to respond to a few tweets. When the Pride of Detroit’s Twitter account jokingly asked the Bears hacked account to trade Khalil Mack to the Detroit Lions for a sixth round draft pick, the hackers sent out a Tweet that said: “Done for $1.”

Bears hacked

Chicago Bears TwitterA screenshot of one of the Tweets sent out by the individual(s) who hacked the Bears Twitter account

Many fans and sports media analysts immediately began to utilize the hacking as comedic fodder, with the Bears social media passwords becoming an easy target:

 

