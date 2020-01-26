Chicago Bears Twitter Gets Hacked, Offers to Trade Khalil Mack to Lions for $1

Sunday morning became an eventful one in a hurry for the Chicago Bears, and it had nothing to do with football. Fans and followers of the Bears Twitter account got a slew of bizarre tweets that had nothing to do with football.

The first in a series of Tweets said simply: “Welcome to our new owner,” followed by a photo of a member of the Saudi Royal family wearing what appears to be a ghutra iqual. The hackers didn’t stop at announcing new ownership, however.

ICYMI: Bears Official Twitter account was hacked this morning. #Bears pic.twitter.com/gO0bd2LqKd — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) January 26, 2020

The second Tweet hinted at the reason the hacking happened. “We are here for 2 things,” the second tweet said. “1) Announce that we are back 2) Show people that everything is hackable.”

Multiple repeat tweets were sent out in a scary example of how easily those with hacking abilities can take over and ascertain the information and accounts of others — and professional sports teams are no exception.

The hackers also took the time to respond to a few tweets. When the Pride of Detroit’s Twitter account jokingly asked the Bears hacked account to trade Khalil Mack to the Detroit Lions for a sixth round draft pick, the hackers sent out a Tweet that said: “Done for $1.”

Many fans and sports media analysts immediately began to utilize the hacking as comedic fodder, with the Bears social media passwords becoming an easy target:

