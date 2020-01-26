Bears WR Allen Robinson Recruits Eric Berry on Twitter, Upsets Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Former NFL safety Eric Berry wants to play football again in 2020, per the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo. The 31-year old former Kansas City Chief took a sabbatical this season despite receiving offers to play, and Garofolo reported the All-Pro safety will be healthy, rested and ready to go next season.

The potential return of one of the better safeties over the past decade excited a great number of current NFL players, including Chicago Bears star wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson took to Twitter Saturday to toss a scary idea into the Twittersphere: Imagine Eric Berry and Bears All-Pro Eddie Jackson in the same defensive backfield. “EB and Bo jack would be crazy lol,” Robinson tweeted.

👀👀👀 EB and Bo Jack that would be crazy lol https://t.co/OBqBHLH2CO — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) January 25, 2020

It wasn’t long before Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who is also currently playing safety for the Bears, to respond to Robinson.

Clinton-Dix to A-Rob: ‘Damn Just Throw Me Away’

A few hours after Robinson’s initial post, Clinton-Dix responded. “Damn, just throw me away 14 just throw me away,” he wrote, later tweeting the ’14’ was a reference to the year both he and Robinson were drafted, which doesn’t make complete sense, but that’s Twitter for you. Both he and A-Rob were rookies in 2014, and Clinton-Dix was likely referencing their bond — which he referenced again later in a different tweet.

Damn just throw me away 14 just throw me away. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) January 25, 2020

Veteran defensive back, Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams, joined in the conversation, replying: “Dam, that’s bad,” in reference to Robinson’s potential recruitment of Berry. “Lol he my boy too,” Clinton-Dix responded. “Even worse,” Berry replied again, and Clinton-Dix re-tweeted him.

Berry was a three-time All-Pro in his nine years active, and he was named to the Pro Bowl five times. Clinton-Dix will be a free agent this off season, and he will likely be playing in a different city in another jersey next year.

Robinson did respond to his initial tweet. Fans immediately questioned what Clinton-Dix must think of his recruitment of Berry, and Robinson replied: “Chill, Ha a free one of the best at that!”

Chilll, Ha a free one of the best at that! — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) January 25, 2020

Clinton-Dix is 27-years old, and he is expected to sign a new deal worth much more than his current, 1-year $3 million contract with the Bears. As Robinson noted, Clinton-Dix is one of the premiere safeties in the league. But Eddie Jackson is better, and Chicago just re-signed him to a 4-year, $58 million deal, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

