Former Eagles RB Playing in First Super Bowl, Hints at Philadelphia Reunion

The shady kid from Harrisburg never wanted to take off that midnight green uniform. He’s still planning to put it back on one last time.

LeSean McCoy, a former second-round pick by the Eagles in 2009, is down in Miami preparing to play in his first Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. The 31-year-old running back was inactive two weeks ago in the AFC Championship as he battled an undisclosed illness.

On Monday, McCoy met with reporters to talk about playing in his first Super Bowl and expressed a surprising desire to return to Philadelphia. He remains upset over the way things ended during his first tenure, unceremoniously traded by former coach Chip Kelly.

“I’m going to retire as an Eagle,” McCoy told reporters, via The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “Right now, I’m a Chief. I’m doing my thing here. But when it’s all said and done, that’s home for me. It’s weird because places I play at, people know that.”

McCoy spent six very productive seasons in Philadelphia and ranks as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 6,792 yards — that’s 254 yards ahead of Wilbert Montgomery. The flashy runner out who once starred at the University of Pittsburgh made it perfectly clear that he’s not ready to retire. He hasn’t recorded a carry since Week 15.

“I can still play, so I’m not going to retire yet,” McCoy said, via NFL.com. “But that day is coming.”

McCoy Admits to Frustrating Year in Kansas City

LeSean McCoy knew he wasn’t going to come in and be the lead back in Kansas City. At 31, he just can’t carry the full load anymore.

Still, the former Eagles running back — the guy who took over for another Philly legend in Brian Westbrook — must have felt like he’d have a bigger role in the Chiefs’ offense. One of the reasons he signed with Kansas City was to reunite with Andy Reid, the same coach who helped McCoy score more touchdowns than any other rusher in the 2010s.

It hasn’t exactly gone according to plan this year. McCoy has racked up only 465 yards on 101 carries in nine games while not seeing a single snap since Week 15 on Dec. 22.

Reid said he was managing his workload due to McCoy’s advanced age earlier this season but his role hasn’t increased through two playoff games. Chalk some of that up to play design and some to McCoy just being sick or injured.

“The other backs stepped up and played really, really good, so my role kinda backtracked a little bit. To be honest, whenever my name is called I’m out there giving 110-percent,” McCoy told reporters, via Pro Football Talk.

“Obviously, it’s a difference. I’m used to playing. I’m used to being the guy. To come here, we have so many good players from the quarterback down. I think, when that happens, a lot of players’ roles have to change.”

Will that change in the Super Bowl? It’s not impossible to think Reid was indeed saving him all these weeks to have fresh legs in the title game. Or maybe that’s really wishful thinking.

