Chiefs Rally From Massive Deficit With 28 Unanswered Points [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs fans nearly lost all hope when the Houston Texans scored 24 points in the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round game Sunday. However, Chiefs have the reigning league MVP on their side and in a matter of three minutes, scored 21 unanswered points and another seven to close out the half.

It all started when running back Damien Williams caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to cut the lead by 17.

Just what we needed 💨 pic.twitter.com/fHFRO3E9CC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020

Minutes later, tight end Travis Kelce caught a 5-yard pass from Mahomes to put the Chiefs within 10.

WE'RE NOT OUT OF THIS 🏹 pic.twitter.com/1nPm0ZyuyR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020

Up until then, the Chiefs were atrocious on special teams. Then, Daniel Sorenson forced a fumble in Texans territory on a kick-off return and it was quickly recovered by Kansas City. Seconds later, the Chiefs would answer back with another seven points to put them within three.

It truly was a tale between two halves. After stopping Houston on a crucial fourth down play, Kansas City finally had the chance to take the lead. Kelce, who had two dropped passes in the first quarter, redeemed himself with a third touchdown on the afternoon.

THE LEAD IS OURS! pic.twitter.com/wP8twefm8B — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020

Just like that, the Chiefs start the third quarter up against the Texans at Arrowhead 28-24.