Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell Praised For Championship Role Play

The Los Angeles Clippers have championship aspirations with their All Star cast of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as the faces of their team.

Every great team has glue guys and the Clippers aren’t short of them.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I checked in with Nick Hamilton who covers both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers as a sports and entertainment reporter for Accelerated Radio / iHeart Radio.

Hamilton tells Scoop B Radio that he likes both Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac.

Check out our chat below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Montrezl Harrell has improved expeditiously. Last season to this season the Clippers are the best team in town. What’s his biggest role change from this season compared to last?

Nick Hamilton: Attention to detail and his footwork has improved so things are starting to come to him. Becoming more patient when he comes to the games at times you’ve seen a couple times when he’s forced something under the basket trying to get the big play but 90% of the time he’s letting the game come to him. He’s comfortable living in Los Angeles doesn’t have to worry about where is he going to be next season they love him in the locker room. Doc Rivers can’t stop talking about him and his play along with Paul George. Harrell sets a tone coming off the bench I think he is a spark and energy to that second unit. The pose and confident for guys like Lou Williams on the bench. Montrezl Harrell is a great guy. I have a tremendous profound amount of respect for the way he approaches the game and practices. I was by the Chick-fil-A in the off season people noticed him. This was before they knew they were getting Paul George. I’m getting it in and I’m still working. This guy has dedicated his life to the game of basketball. The Clippers couldn’t have a better ambassador and what he brings to the table.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You’re an LA expert it spurred my mind as you were talking. He has a lot of nicknames. Help me understand something. If somebody plays for the Lakers then go to the Clippers do they get passes. How does that work for guys like Zubac?

Nick Hamilton: Lakers fans’ are purple and gold. If you wearing that they love you if you not in purple and gold the hell with you. It’s that simple when you’re a Clippers fan they’re very dedicated and faithful when you in a Clippers uniform they love you. If you’re not in a Clippers uniform depending on who you are. That’s what happens.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Stephon Marbury played for the Nets and Knicks. The only person I can think of off the top of my head has to be like Jason Kidd who also had that duality. He played for the Nets in his prime and then for the Knicks. So if you’re at Staples Center, if you’re Zubac are you booed by Lakers fans?

Nick Hamilton: Yeah i think so some fans will. You’re aren’t a Laker it’s just that simple. Some people will clap and respect some of what he did because it wasn’t his call he got traded. It wasn’t like he was kicking and screaming to be traded. He got in the weight room and has become more confident he’s worked on his game. It completely different you think of defense when you think of Zubac he just continues to grow. To keep minutes and be emotionally ready for the postseason to help the Clippers get the Larry OB in June.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Zubac worked out with Kareem Abdul Jabbar this past summer. Worked on his post moves have you seen that transition manifest itself offensively and in the post?

Nick Hamilton: Yeah absolutely you see his footwork. I hate to be repetitive but just like when I was talking about Montrezl Harrell you can see the confidence in Zubac. Zubac has teammates cheering him on as well but when you look at the offensive presence he’s not scared to take that shot not scared to bang with other guys in the league. Like a Rudy Gorbert or Karl Anthony Towns someone of that magnitude where you had a skinnier leaner Zubac that had to put on some weight because he was a kid now he’s into his grown man body. But not just working out with Kareem Abdul Jabbar it helped him as a man and from the mental aspect. You know this Scoop B, basketball is a mental first physical second game. If you can’t see yourself doing something we’ve heard this from Michael Jordan the GOAT from Kobe Bryant to Kevin Garnett. Even LeBron James if I can’t see it then I have to envision it before I see it and I think that’s what Zubac is really starting to pick up he has to see himself in that moment and then capitalize off of it once he gets in that moment if that makes sense.