Clippers’ Patrick Beverley ‘Shoots His Shot’ With Iggy Azalea

If there is one thing that has defined Patrick Beverley in his odyssey from the European leagues to a reputation as one of the toughest defenders in the NBA, it’s been his fearlessness. Apparently, that applies to matters of the heart, too.

This week, Beverley sat down for an interview with SLAM magazine, along with teammates Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. During the interview, which was done on camera, Beverley noted that he was, “looking for Iggy a lot,” before he was stopped by Williams.

Williams, laughing, then relented and said, “No, you know what? This is the platform. Go, shoot your shot.”

“I was looking for Iggy,” Beverley said. “Check it out, listen. The past is the past, man. I’ve been looking for Iggy, man. WCW, what up, damn.”

“We’re gonna get you together,” Williams told Beverley.

“She needs to hear this, for real,” Beverley later followed up. “Anybody who knows her, I been trying to shoot my shot for a long time. This is the perfect platform to shoot it.”

Azalea Was Engaged to Nick Young

With due respect for Beverley’s game, Azalea might be a bit reluctant to wade back into the NBA dating pool. The last time she was there, it didn’t quite work out well.

Azalea, an Australian-born rapper, dated NBA veteran Nick Young for more than two years and the couple got engaged when Young asked Azalea to marry him at his birthday party in June 2015.

Nine months later, though, Young was struck by scandal when Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell, in a hotel room on the road, taped Young talking about cheating on Azalea. The video was leaked to the public, which helped accelerate Russell’s trade out of town.

That was in March of 2016 and despite Young’s secret admission, Azalea tried to keep the engagement together. But by the end of June, Azalea announced that the couple was splitting in part because of Young’s infidelity. Security footage at the couple’s home had shown Young bringing women to the house when Azalea was away.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him, it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” Azalea wrote on Instagram. “I genuinely wish Nick the best.”

Young then tweeted one word: “Single.”

Beverley Has Been Bold Before

Beverley has twice been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive and will again be a candidate for that honor this season. He’s been the starting point guard for the Clippers the last two seasons and is expected to be a key part of the team’s championship hopes when the playoffs start. L.A. has as much defensive talent as any team in the league and Beverley has been to the postseason five times.

He has missed the last two games with a groin problem but is averaging 8.3 points with 4.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds. Beverley has had an off-year as a 3-point shooter, but still makes 35.1 percent from the arc. He was in a slump to start the year but over his last 25 games, he has shot 43.5 percent.

Beverley has never been shy about making a bold assertion or two, so his plea for a date should come as no surprise.

Back in October, Beverley told Warriors star Stephen Curry—who had been in the NBA Finals five straight seasons—during a game, “You had the last five years. The next five years are mine.”

As for the SLAM interview, Williams laughed and accurately summed up Beverley’s moments wooing Azalea.

“We just spent an hour in here,” Williams said, “and this is what the whole story is going to be about.”

