Conor McGregor Is Close To Fighting Superstar Boxer

Conor “Notorious” McGregor has a huge fight ahead of him on Jan. 18 at UFC 246, but he is already looking at future matches. And some of these fights won’t be in the UFC’s Octagon.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani during an exclusive ESPN interview, McGregor talked about a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather. However, he also brought up another superstar boxer’s name, and that’s Manny Pacquiao.

During the interview, the conversation about McGregor boxing Mayweather again segues to Pacquiao.

McGregor says, “I would be open to other boxing bouts. You know that Manny… we’re actually close to signing Manny.”

Helwani asks, “What do you mean?”

McGregor answers, “There’s been talks about the Manny fight.”

Helwani reiterates, “You versus Manny?”

McGregor clarifies, “There was an offer made on that.”

Helwani asks, “What happened?”

McGregor says, “Just not yet, not yet.”

But Helwani keeps digging. He asks, “But it’s a possibility?”

McGregor then responds, “Very much so.”

Notorious tells Helwani that there are currently negotiations going on for him to box Pacquiao. But the conversation is left at that.

McGregor also talks about a potential boxing match with Paulie Malignaggi. The two have had a rivalry since the build-up to McGregor’s bout with Mayweather, and many fans have been clamoring to watch that grudge match. McGregor tells Helwani that he would enjoy boxing Malignaggi.

Notorious is looking to have another boxing match in the near future. He also tells Helwani that he wants to win a boxing world title.

McGregor has only competed in one professional boxing match, and that was against Floyd Mayweather in August of 2017. He was finished in the tenth round by TKO.

However, he still needs to face his UFC 246 opponent Donald Cerrone before this boxing conversation can become more of a reality.

