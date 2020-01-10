Conor McGregor Reveals Impressive Video Ahead of UFC 246 [WATCH]

Conor McGregor appears to be in tremendous shape headed into his UFC 246 pay-per-view bout against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

McGregor, 31, from Ireland, posted a training montage on Instagram Friday showing the fighter looking as fit as ever before his long-awaited comeback bout.

McGregor Aims for First UFC Win Since 2016

McGregor hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since losing via submission in the fourth round to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. In fact, McGregor hasn’t even won a fight since becoming the UFC’s first double champion by stopping Eddie Alvarez in the second round at UFC 205 in November 2016.

That made McGregor UFC champion in two weight classes at the same time (featherweight and lightweight), something no fighter in the history of the company had ever done before in any two divisions at once.

It’s gone on to happen three more times since. Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo have all become “champ champs” over the last three years. But McGregor was the first to accomplish the feat, and it was definitely part of what helped him become a global MMA icon.

Still, McGregor’s only other action over the last three years was his August 2017 knockout loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside a boxing ring.

Comeback Season for McGregor?

McGregor has much to come back from if he hopes to regain his status near the top of the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings. Despite being out of action for over 15 months, the Irishman remains ranked among the top 15 fighters in the company at No. 13.

But McGregor seems to believe he still has what it takes to go back to the top of the sport. The fighter sees UFC 246 as part of his “comeback season” which he reportedly envisions includes at least two more fights in 2020.

McGregor Looks Fit and Fast at 170 Pounds

In the video he posted on Instagram, McGregor definitely looks fit at 170 pounds. While some have wondered if fighting anyone beyond Cerrone in the welterweight division would be a smart move at this point in his career, the fighter does at least appear to be sharp and fast headed into UFC 246.

A win over Cerrone would set up huge opportunities down the line for McGregor, including the fights he seems to most desire: rematches against Nurmagomedov and boxer Floyd Mawyeather Jr. or welterweight superfights against UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal or 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman.

But none of those things are likely to happen unless McGregor can get back to his winning ways at UFC 246 against Cerrone.

