Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman Throw Ridiculous Shade at Each Other on Twitter

Former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis, who played in the league for 11 seasons (from 2007-2017) earned the nickname Revis Island, because wide receivers tended to enter his territory and go on a bit of a vacation.

Revis, who played most memorably for the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, made a career out of taking away the opposing team’s best wideout each week. He was a four-time All-Pro, and a seven-time Pro Bowler, and on Sunday, he threw a little shade at one of the current greats at corner, Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers.

Darrelle Revis on Sherman: ‘He Doesn’t Travel as a Cornerback’

It all started when Revis tweeted out a picture of the game on his television, with a shot specifically on Sherman getting beat on a big play by Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. “Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage,” Revis wrote. “The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except (sic) the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone.”

Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone. pic.twitter.com/OWuzFtj8ov — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Revis would later tweet he wasn’t throwing any shade at Sherman, but he singled Sherman out specifically, pausing his own television to criticize the play of the 49ers corner. He also called Sherman’s style of play “lame,” and said he was “hiding” in the coverage his defense plays, which is far from complimentary.

All y’all think I’m throwing shade. I’m not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It’s a few on the corner list who can — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Sherman also eventually saw the tweets from Revis and he had more than a few things to say in response.

Richard Sherman to Darrelle Revis: ‘Enjoy the View From the Couch’

In his initial response to Revis, Sherman seemed to suggest he would be one-and-done in with his tweets: “I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao.”

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

But then, Sherman couldn’t resist taking the opportunity to correct Revis’ grammar. “And it’s ‘Accept.’ Thought I would give you a lesson while I was here,” Sherman tweeted.

And it’s “Accept”. Thought I would give you a lesson while I was here https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Then, the back-and-forth began, as Revis responded to Sherman with stats from the ninth season Sherman referenced. “My 9th year I lead the entire league in turnovers. 5 Ints and 4 Fumble Recoveries. Enjoy the Super Bowl and strap up because this game, you will have to cover,” Revis tweeted, referencing the 49ers’ upcoming matchup against the dynamic Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

My 9th year I lead the entire league in turnovers. 5 Ints and 4 Fumble Recoveries. Enjoy the Super Bowl and strap up because this game you will have to cover. @RSherman_25 😂😂😂 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Sherman responded almost immediately, slamming the postseason play of Revis, saying: “I have to cover every game, kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about.”

I have to cover every game kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about. https://t.co/V6uFIvNQvT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Not to be outdone, Revis sent one last tweet Sherm’s way. “Correction pup,” he wrote. “Think you have to go check the stats. You’re balling in the postseason. Not taking anything from your play. As a corner we play best on best to challenge the #1 receiver, every snap, 4 quarters. Waiting for you to do the same.”

Correction pup. Think you have to go check the stats. You’re balling in the postseason. Not taking anything from your play. As a corner we play best on best to challenge the #1 receiver, every snap, 4 quarters. Waiting for you to do the same. @RSherman_25 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Sherman then had the last word in the back-and-forth, when he tweeted an image of Revis getting beat on a play, saying in reference to Revis: “this kid has selective memory.”

Pound for pound…. lmao this kid has selective memory. https://t.co/2Mk5MUUWUs pic.twitter.com/BfYO6kSs4Y — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Sherman has a bit of an edge over Revis in postseason play, at least on the stat sheet. Sherman has four interceptions and 12 pass defenses in 14 postseason games, while Revis had three interceptions and eight pass defenses in 10 playoff appearances. NFL analyst Brett Kollman took umbrage with the idea that Sherman is guilty of “hiding” on the football field. “When you’re in zone you’re not just playing against one guy, you’re playing against the entire … offense simultaneously, Kollman wrote.

You’re keying run, reading patterns, passing off, picking up, sinking or squatting based on split second reads. There’s so much that goes into it with so many nuanced coverage rules for each call. You don’t just run 30 yards down the field and tackle. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 20, 2020

Sherman will have one more opportunity to get his hands on the ball this season, when he sees Mahomes and company on February 2.

