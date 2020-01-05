DraftKings NFL Sunday Night Wild Card Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $800K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features an NFC Wild Card bout between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Carson Wentz $15,900

$15,900 FLEX: Russell Wilson $11,600

$11,600 FLEX: Dallas Goedert $8,000

$8,000 FLEX: Greg Ward $7,400

$7,400 FLEX: Jordan Howard $3,600

$3,600 FLEX: Eagles DEF $3,200

Why This Lineup?

Over Carson Wentz‘s last four games, he’s accumulated seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Over his last five games, he’s scored less than 21.96 fantasy points just once (17.06 a week ago).

Russell Wilson hasn’t been his typical dangerous self in recent weeks. However, he did top 19 fantasy points for the second time in three games a week ago. Over the Eagles last three games, they’ve surrendered an average of 261 passing ypg, the eighth-most in the NFL over that span.

Zach Ertz is set to play, but how much he will play is still a question. So why not opt for his backup, who’s really not a backup at all? Dallas Goedert finished 2019 as a top-10 tight end in fantasy. Over his last three games, Goedert has averaged 15 fantasy points. The Seattle Seahawks allow the second-most fantasy points to TEs this season.

Greg Ward has stepped up to become Carson Wentz’s most trusted receiver. The former collegiate quarterback has seen an average of 7.5 passes come his way over the last four weeks. Ward has also averaged a solid 13.6 fantasy points over his last three games. Ward put up double-digit points against Seattle back in Week 12.

Jordan Howard played one snap in his return to the Eagles lineup a week ago. Expect that number to increase with some extra practice time under his belt. Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that coach Doug Pederson expects Howard to have a solid role on offense for the running back today. If anything, Howard should see a handful of goal-line carries, which is a big enough workload for us considering Seattle’s allowed eight rushing TDs to opposing running backs over their last four games.

Eagles defense isn’t a sexy pick for your lineup, however, they’ve quietly produced over recent weeks. The Birds have now scored eight-plus fantasy points in three straight games. The Seahawks offense has been more than giving to opposing defenses of late, surrendering eight-plus fantasy points in five of their last seven games and 11+ fantasy points in four of those games.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most glaring omission in our Sunday Night Showdown lineup is likely Tyler Lockett. Lockett comes in a bit overpriced for our liking, considering he’s scored single-digit fantasy points in five of his last seven games. Plus, the Eagles have allowed just one receiving touchdown to an opposing wide receiver over their last two games.

Marshawn Lynch will likely find himself in a fair share of DFS lineups today, just remember the Eagles defense surrender the third-fewest rushing yards in all of football, including just 77.2 per game at home.

Reminder, today’s game kicks off at 4:40 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

