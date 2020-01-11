DraftKings NFL Saturday Night Divisional Round Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $500K Saturday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features an AFC Divisional Round bout between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a generous payout of $100K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Lamar Jackson $20,400

$20,400 FLEX: Derrick Henry $12,200

$12,200 FLEX: Ravens DEF $5,800

$5,800 FLEX: Gus Edwards $4,200

$4,200 FLEX: Justin Tucker $4,000

$4,000 FLEX: Hayden Hurst $2,400

Why This Lineup?

Lamar Jackson is our captain. Not much to be said here, he’s just really damn good. The Ravens quarterback has scored fewer than 20.8 fantasy points just once this season, while averaging 35.45 points over his last two games. Sign me up.

Over seven of his past eight games, Derrick Henry has averaged an outstanding 31.5 fantasy points. More importantly, he’s touched the ball 32+ times in back-to-back games. Baltimore allowed Benny Snell Jr. to rack up 91 rushing yards, one touchdown, and 15.1 fantasy points against them in their most recent outing.

What the Ravens defense has done since acquiring Marcus Peters is phenomenal, and frankly, it’s not discussed enough. Peters joined Baltimore ahead of Week 7. Since then, they’ve allowed more than 17 offensive points just once and averaged 12.8 fantasy points per game (the most in the NFL).

Mark Ingram is banged up at the moment, and while Baltimore is hopeful he will play, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports Gus Edwards could be leaned on heavily on Saturday with Ingram potentially limited. Edwards is fresh off a 130-yard rushing outing and has averaged 16.5 rushing attempts over his last two games.

The last time Justin Tucker took the playing field, he racked up a season-high 17 fantasy points. Tucker averages 10.1 fantasy points per game at home this season. Since Week 5, Tennessee has allowed six opposing kickers to score nine-plus fantasy points against them.

Rolling with Lamar Jackson handicapped our remaining salary quite a bit. However, we may have struck gold with the undervalued Hayden Hurst. Mark Andrews is questionable with a knee injury. Even if Andrews is active, Hurst will see the field tons, as no team in the NFL operates out of two and three tight end sets more than the Ravens. The Titans allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2019.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

There isn’t one glaring omission that sticks out for Saturday Night Showdown. Ryan Tannehill was brilliant over the latter part of the regular season, however, he mustered up a grand total of 72 passing yards a week ago. Baltimore’s also allowed the second-fewest passing yards in football over their last three games. This is also the main reason AJ Brown was left off our roster as well.

We touched on Mark Ingram possibly seeing a limited workload above. What we didn’t mention is that he has rushed for 59 yards or fewer and failed to find the end zone as a runner in three of his past four games.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

READ NEXT: NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Saturday TV Schedule