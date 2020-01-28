Draymond Green Uncomfortable Talking About Kobe Bryant

Many within the sports community have formed a close bond to Kobe Bryant, though everyone is mourning in different ways. Draymond Green, who came into the league in 2012 and overlapped with Bryant for four NBA seasons, said he’s been trying to avoid talking about the former MVP as a way to cope with the loss.

“I don’t really want to talk about it. I’m trying to escape it. I’m not a mental health expert, so I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do. I don’t want to talk about Kobe. I want to talk to Kobe,” Green said (via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater).

Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident over the weekend, along with his daughter and seven other people.

While there was talk of the NBA postponing games, only one (the Clippers-Lakers tilt) was postponed. Most of the league has played a game since news of Bryant’s passing broke, although the Warriors are not among those squads.

The franchise takes on the Sixers on Tuesday evening for the first NBA contest in Philadelphia since Bryant passed away. The Warriors have been in contact with the Sixers about various ways the team can honor Bryant, who went to high school in the Philadelphia area.