Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash: Report

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on the morning of Sunday, January 26, per TMZ. Bryant was traveling with at least three other people and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Kobe Bryant died in a [helicopter] crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed. Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

