Release Date Announced for Shocking New Eagles Documentary

If you ever wanted to be a fly on the wall in the Eagles’ locker room, this is your chance. A new documentary entitled “All or Nothing” will premiere on Feb. 7 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The long-running series is produced by New Jersey-based NFL Films and takes viewers behind-the-scenes for an entire NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The show first aired on Amazon Prime Video in 2016 when it chronicled the Arizona Cardinals. They have previously featured the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys as well.

The decision to highlight the Eagles was met with some push back at first, according to The Inquirer’s Paul Domowitch, but NFL rules forced the organization into doing it.

The Eagles posted a teaser for the highly-anticipated show on Twitter. In it, Carson Wentz is heard giving an inspirational pep talk to the team as they are preparing to come out of the tunnel. Wentz is heard saying: “Big-time players make big-time plays in big games. That’s what we are. We’re a bunch of big-time plays. Let’s dominate all day.”

Per The Inquirer: The Eagles aren’t crazy about the idea of being on the all-access show. But they didn’t have a choice in the matter. They got a call from the league shortly before the start of the season, informing them that they had drawn the short straw. “There has to be somebody on the show,’’ Eagles president Don Smolenski said. “And if there are no volunteers, then the league makes a selection.

Was Malcolm Jenkins Calling Out ‘Soft’ Players?

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has been very vocal about his displeasure with his current contract. All good. The organization expects to get a new deal done before next season.

In the meantime, Jenkins made some eye-opening comments during a recent interview with The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes when he hinted at some players being “soft” and relying a bit too much on “talent.”

The 32-year-old veteran admitted that the Eagles sometimes coasted on talent and only got “gritty” when their backs were against the wall over the final four weeks of the regular season. Interestingly, Jenkins indicated that Philadelphia fell into a similar trap in 2017 but that team just had more overall talent on the roster.

“We sometimes rely on our talent. And we coast,” Jenkins told Hayes. ““Even in 2017, the Super Bowl year, we committed a lot of penalties, made a lot of mistakes.”

I love this team, I love this city, and I love this game! I have no regrets… after 11 seasons, I’m healthy, energized, and poised to continue to play at a high level. My greatest motivations are my teammates and I’m damn proud to be their leader 😤#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HuFLZmu9sy — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 6, 2020

The Eagles committed 100 total penalties in 2019 for 836 yards, per Football Database. Not ideal. Compare that to the 116 penalties for 962 yards they committed in 2017 and Jenkins’ point is better understood.

More maddening were the mistakes and miscues the team stumbled on this past season. The Eagles lost 15 fumbles in 2019, second-most in the NFL behind the New York Giants. Carson Wentz was solely responsible for seven of those 15 lost fumbles.

