Eagles Make News at NFL Trade Deadline, Walk Away with ‘All Or Nothing’

The Philadelphia Eagles were thought to be major players at the trade deadline. The team made noise, for other reasons.

According to The Inquirer’s Paul Domowitch, the Eagles will be featured on the Amazon series All Or Nothing produced by NFL Films. The show has been called the younger brother of HBO’s Hard Knocks and follows the team throughout the season for a behind-the-scenes, all-access glimpse into the organization.

It sounds like the Eagles went begging and screaming as they didn’t want to peel back the veil of secrecy. Unfortunately, they didn’t have a choice since a small pool of teams, chosen from specific criteria, are thrown into a hat and one gets selected. In other words, the NFL made them do it.

“There has to be somebody on the show,” said Eagles president Don Smolenski, via The Inquirer. “And if there are no volunteers. Then the league makes a selection. There’s a certain criteria — I don’t remember all of the criteria — for those teams that cannot be chosen. And if you don’t fit that criteria, your name goes into a bucket with a group of other teams, and the league picks from the bucket.”

Eagles Do Nothing at NFL Trade Deadline

Maybe All Or Nothing will provide a look into GM Howie Roseman’s war room when he chose to do nothing at the trade deadline.

That’s right: the Eagles stood pat at the trade deadline despite rumors they were in conversations with the Broncos about cornerback Chris Harris up until the last minute. ESPN’s Diana Russini reported at 2:36 p.m. — 84 minutes prior to the 4 p.m. deadline — that the Eagles were in talks to acquire Harris. It never happened.

The Eagles had been linked to a bevy of playmakers, including Harris, Darius Slay, A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, LeVeon Bell, Melvin Gordon and Patrick Peterson. At the end of the day, no offer felt right and they decided to roll with the guys already in the locker room. It was an outcome that head coach Doug Pederson had alluded to Monday during his day-after press conference with reporters.

“This team is starting to gel and come together, and so if we can add a piece, I think it’s great,” Pederson said. “If we don’t add a piece, I think it’s great because of the guys in the locker room and I think that’s a credit to those men.”

Doug Pederson Hypes Up Injured Players Coming Back

The Eagles have reinforcements waiting in the wings. DeSean Jackson is expected to return to practice Wednesday and test his injured abdomen. The speedy receiver has been out since Week 2, but there is new optimism he’ll play Sunday.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox was back at practice last week and might be cleared to play Sunday. He has been dealing with the fallout from a concussion and neck injury in Week 4.

“I look at our injury situation and who is coming back and where we are,” Pederson said. “But honestly, it’s a little tricky because whoever — if there’s a move to be made a person has to be the right fit. Has to be the right timing. Has to be able to come in here and help us win and just add to our culture and add to the roster.”

They are also readying for a reunion with cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc who has been out since training camp with a Lisfranc sprain. He is eligible to return to practice, but there is no timetable for when that might be. The Eagles are very high on the 25-year-old cover man.

