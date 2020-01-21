Eagles Rumors: Updates on 2 Candidates for Offensive Coordinator

It took longer for the Titanic to sink than for the Eagles to find a new offensive coordinator. Maybe that is because no one wants the job.

There has been a growing sense that the offensive coordinator position in Philadelphia isn’t a desirable job. On the positive side, the new coach would have a chance to mold a young Carson Wentz in the prime of his career while working for an organization that is in win-now mode.

But the rumored concern with anyone who takes the role is that they will have to play second fiddle to Doug Pederson as the head coach prefers to call the offensive plays. It’s a hindrance to any young hot-shot coordinator trying to make a name for himself.

The Eagles have reportedly missed out on another one of those guys after Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka was removed from consideration. It’s important to note that Kafka didn’t turn down the Eagles.

In fact, the former Eagles quarterback — remember, the team drafted Kafka in the fourth round of the 2010 draft — wasn’t permitted to interview with Philadelphia after the Chiefs blocked him. Kafka might be getting a promotion or at least a new title in Kansas City, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka will stick on Andy Reid’s coaching staff in 2020, sources say. The #Eagles had interest in Kafka as an OC candidate but they’re aware Reid isn’t letting him go. No official request so he technically wasn’t blocked. Possible he gets a new title in KC. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 21, 2020

Missing out on Kafka doesn’t appear to be the Eagles’ fault, but it’s another setback for their never-ending coaching search. Last week, Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban turned down their overtures and USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell decided to stay in Southern California.

Jim Caldwell Remains Out There as Potential Offensive Coordinator

One of the first names to surface as a candidate for Eagles offensive coordinator is free and clear to make the jump. Jim Caldwell, who guided the Colts to Super Bowl XLIV, has informed the Dolphins he won’t be returning to Miami.

Caldwell was hired last February as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach by the Dolphins but never coached a game. The 65-year-old had been battling health issues throughout the year and took an indefinite leave of absence in July.

According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Caldwell wants to coach football in 2020 and kind of makes perfect sense to run the Eagles’ offense. Caldwell served as Peyton Manning’s quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis from 2002-2008 and the two enjoyed a “close relationship.”

Jim Caldwell will not return to the Dolphins in 2020. He was hired by Brian Flores as the team’s assistant head coach/QB coach last February but he took a leave of absence due to health issues in July and did not return. He’s ready to return to coaching. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

Per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Manning even credited the coach with improving his game. Caldwell went on to take over as head coach in Indianapolis from 2009 through 2011.

“The discipline of having that routine really made an impact on me,” Manning told ESPN about Caldwell in 2015. “I really felt like I just sort of took a step up during the years that he was my quarterbacks coach.”

Under Caldwell’s watch, the Colts ranked in the Top 6 in passing offense from 2003 to 2010. They boasted the NFL’s No. 1 passing offense in 2003, 2004 and 2010. He’s got the experience and the know-how to get it done.

