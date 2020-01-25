Top 6 Senior Bowl Prospects on Eagles Radar in NFL Draft

Carson Wentz raised his draft stock at the Senior Bowl. Maybe the Eagles should go back to that well.

College football’s all-star game kicks off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama and delivers a who’s who of those players who have completed their college eligibility.

In 2016, Wentz helped punch his ticket to Philadelphia with a strong performance in the game after completing 6 of 10 passes for 50 yards, including a 29-yard completion. Ironically, Wentz was victimized by a pair of drops in that one, per NFL.com.

This year, the Eagles sent Connor Barwin (the new special assistant to the GM Howie Roseman) and team ambassador Brent Celek to assist in scouting and evaluation. Their 21 years of combined NFL experience should aid the front office.

Top 6 Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch

The Eagles’ most glaring needs are at wide receiver and cornerback, so let’s take a look at some of the best prospects at those positions. These are guys that could be on the board for the Eagles in April’s draft. There are also a few local guys they could consider, specifically players from Temple University.

Temple center Matt Hennessy vs. UNC defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge pic.twitter.com/WtEiegqGag — NFL Draft Videos (@NFLDraftVideos) January 25, 2020

Matt Hennessy, Temple

The starting center for Temple missed a few games due to an undisclosed injury in 2019 but nothing teams should be worried about. Hennessy, a second-team All-American, was one of the best pass-blockers in the country and one of the vocal leaders for the Owls. He is projected to go in the third round and would be a great insurance policy should Jason Kelce retire.

Devin Duvernay, Texas

Duvernay has been a breakout star during Senior Bowl practices, thanks to strong hands and sneaky quickness. He would be an ideal candidate to replace Nelson Agholor in the slot (unless the Eagles intend to give that job to Greg Ward). The Texas receiver hauled in 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season.

Devin Duvernay with great footwork and quickness #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/06kUQg5NKE — Coast to Coast Scouting (@CCScouting) January 22, 2020

K.J. Hill, Ohio State

Hill is another guy who has been turning heads at Senior Bowl practices and drawing comparisons to his former Ohio State teammate Terry McLaurin. His numbers were a bit off in 2019 after catching just 57 passes for 636 receiving yards, although he did haul in 10 touchdowns. He has underrated speed and could be a steal in the third or fourth round.

Jordan Love hits Ohio State’s K.J. Hill who makes a ridiculous one handed grab at the Senior Bowl practice.@KayJayHill pic.twitter.com/96mTM5ttHm — The Field Today (@TheFieldToday) January 23, 2020

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Lenoir-Rhyne is a private university in North Carolina boasting less than 2,000 undergraduates. Guess what? Dugger was a name everyone knew there. Now the rest of the country is getting a close-up look. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound safety had nine interceptions on day two of Senior Bowl practices, per the Charlotte Observer, while chipping in on punt returns. He could provide depth for when and if Malcolm Jenkins or Rodney McLeod decide to leave.

Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Despite playing outside linebacker at Florida — in the “Buck” role which specializes in pressuring the quarterback — Greenard has been projected as a top edge rusher in the NFL. Listed at 6-foot-3, 263 pounds, Greenard finished his college career with 19.5 sacks and was the highest-rated pass-rusher in the SEC in 2019 with 22 quarterback pressures and 12 defensive stops. His college career was hindered by a series of injuries, though.

Jonathan Greenard leads the way as the highest-graded edge defender in the SEC! pic.twitter.com/TrrzL4qOEu — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) October 3, 2019

Troy Pride, Notre Dame

Pride’s numbers don’t exactly jump off the stat sheet but that’s OK. He was a four-year player at Notre Dame and reportedly clocked in at 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He locked down USC standout receiver Michael Pittman during Senior Bowl practices and might be available in the third round for a lucky team like the Eagles. He finished his college career with four interceptions and 18 pass deflections.

Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr. had himself a DAY in Mobile, some really impressive reps in one-on-ones. pic.twitter.com/yHlQnQGwNL — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 22, 2020

