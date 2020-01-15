Former NFL All-Pro Receiver To Attempt Comeback in XFL

Former NFL Pro Bowler and All-Pro receiver Chad Johnson is attempting a comeback in football. But it’s probably not the one that you’re thinking of.

According to the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver himself, he is attempting a comeback in the XFL. However, it’s not as a receiver — it’s as a kicker.

The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

Chad Johnson Will Try Out For The Houston Roughnecks

Johnson will apparently try out for the Houston Roughnecks, who will begin their season on Feb. 8 against the Los Angeles Wildcats.

The 41-year-old Johnson is an avid soccer fan and posted a video of him hitting a 60-yard field goal on Instagram last month. The former receiver also stated that he’s interested in a comeback in the NFL — as a kicker.

The XFL is potentially a way to get back into the league.

“Pretty far fetched but imagine me being consistent during an XFL season & getting a chance at a 53 man roster in the NFL, even i don’t make it just being able to compete for a spot at a entirely different position will be so riveting.”

Johnson Hasn’t Played Pro Football In Six Years

Johnson last played in the NFL during the 2011 season in the New England Patriots‘ Super Bowl XLVI loss to the New York Giants. The former standout receiver spent essentially spent his entire career with the Bengals (2001-2010) before playing his final season in New England.

He last played professional football for a major sports league with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League back in 2014.

The Oregon State product was one of the league’s best receivers during the 2000’s. He led the league in receiving yards in 2006 and was named to six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams — including three consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections from 2004 until 2006.

Johnson would definitely be the highest-profile name on an XFL roster for their inaugural season. However, as Kevin Seifert of ESPN notes, the kicking game is different in the XFL compared to the NFL. There’s less of a reliance on kickers.

Furthermore, the XFL has eschewed bigger name players for ones that simply fit the league’s style of play more.

“XFL rules for the kicking game are different than in the NFL. There are no extra point kicks, and kickoffs are to be spotted at either the 25- or 30-yard line, making a touchback unlikely. Johnson would be by far the most high-profile player to try out publicly for the XFL. The league has largely eschewed big-name players in favor of those who would best fit its attempts to quicken the pace and excitement of games. Players from all eight teams have been in training camp around the Houston area since Jan. 4. The season kicks off Feb. 8.”

With the XFL season literally weeks away, we’ll see if Johnson can continue his pro football career in a completely new league and a completely different position.

