Herman Moore Congratulates Barry Sanders on College Football Honor

Barry Sanders was named one of the top 10 college football players of all time this past week by ESPN, and one of his former teammates provided a pretty awesome tribute.

After Sanders got the honor during the LSU vs. Clemson game last week, former Detroit Lions wideout Herman Moore hopped on Twitter and shared a pretty nice sentiment about Sanders getting honored.

Moore did some math and found out that no matter how you add it up, number 20 was a legend for not only the Lions, but the game of football as a whole as well. Here’s a look at the video:

It’s nice to see the connection between the two continue after their playing days are done, because there is no question how much each of them impacted not just the NFL, but the Lions considering the stats they put up during their time in Detroit.

Sanders was one of the most decorated players in the league at running back, and Moore was no slouch either, putting up 62 touchdowns and 9,174 yards as a battery mate at wideout for the team.

Barry Sanders Given College Football Honor

Monday night, during the Clemson vs. LSU game, Sanders was officially named one of the top college football players of all time. Sanders occupied the No. 9 spot on the list, compiled by ESPN in honor of the 150th anniversary of college football in the 2019 season.

At halftime during the game, Sanders got honored for being named to the list, and in the aftermath, managed to continue to be his classy self in his awesome reaction.

When I was a kid I dreamed of meeting a college football player. To be ranked as one of the top 10 players in history is an honor I will never forget. @CowboyFB @okstate @OKStateAlumni @NCAA @HeismanTrophy #WishDadCouldHaveSeenThis pic.twitter.com/ONTbgXw3ud — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) January 14, 2020

Safe to say there is no debating Sanders on this list. The Heisman Trophy winner was one of the most exciting players in college with the Cowboys, racking up 3,556 yards and 48 touchdowns. Sanders would go on to have a stellar career with the Lion en-route to being one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

Barry Sanders Stats

To see Sanders run the ball for Lions fans through the years was to believe given what he was able to do with the team on the field. Sanders routinely had the quickness and deft ability to break plenty of ankles on the football field and remains one of the greatest highlights in the game fans love watching even years after his retirement. Athleticism is something that came naturally to Sanders, no matter whether he was on the grass or the hardwood, something that was revealed recently.

With the Lions, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was routinely thought of as the best running back in the league, and would have shattered plenty of NFL rushing records had he decided to keep playing. Sanders, however, walked away from the game in 1999 on the eve of training camp, which stunned the Lions and all of their fans. The parties then went through a frustrating split for multiple years, based mostly upon the fact that the franchise made him pay back part of his contract amid retirement. It is a situation not unlike what is happening with Calvin Johnson currently.

Regardless of all that, it’s great to see a pair of legends staying connected.

READ NEXT: Lions Mock Rundown: Clemson Star Sent to Detroit