Lions Mock Draft Rundown: Clemson Stud Defender Linked to Detroit

The Detroit Lions are now locked in to the No. 3 spot of the 2020 NFL Draft, and have begun to think about what player they will target when all is said and done.

With the college football season now over, things have begun to come into better focus in terms of mock drafts. There’s begun to be a pattern of names associated with the Lions, and most are on the defensive side of the ball, where the team needs some major help in 2020.

So who can be found on this latest list? Here’s a look at some of the names that have been linked to the Lions in recent weeks.

Lions Draft Projection, USA Today: (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz)

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Like most folks, Muddlehurst-Schwartz votes for Okudah to make his way to the Lions considering all they need in the defensive backfield. As he also says, the Lions could benefit from being able to have a bidding war for their pick given their expansive needs across the roster on defense.

Career stats so far: 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries

Lions Draft Projection, Fox Sports: (Jason McIntyre)

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson. Many were watching Simmons closely during last week’s LSU vs. Clemson game, and the impression should have been a good one to fans. That counts for analysts as well, including McIntyre who saw what Simmons was able to do and likes his fit in the Detroit defense as a versatile chess piece that can do a bit of everything for a defense. The Lions need playmakers, and there is no doubting Simmons would help them with generating more impact plays on that needy side of the ball.

Career stats so far: 238 tackles, 11 sacks, 4 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 6 forced fumbles, 28.5 tackles for loss.

Lions Draft Projection, CBS Sports: (Ryan Wilson)

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn. Wilson has stuck with his projection of Brown to the Lions for a while and the reason has everything to do with the fact that the team needs some beef up front in terms of stopping the run and rushing the passer. Brown makes a ton of sense as a Detroit pick given his ability to do these things, and if he was there at No. 3, the Lions would have a big choice to make.

Career stats so far: 165 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 8 passes defended, 4 fumble recoveries

Lions Draft Projection, Sporting News: (Vinnie Iyer)

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn. Like Wilson, Iyer hands Brown to the Lions in this mock as he is arguably the second best defensive lineman in the draft behind Chase Young. In a previous mock, Iyer had sent Young to the Lions, but he wises up and realizes the Redskins probably aren’t going to be passing on a talented player like Young. Instead, as he says, the Lions simply grab a player many see as the best in the draft at his position in Brown, who put up some great numbers in the SEC this past season.

Career stats so far: 165 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 8 passes defended, 4 fumble recoveries

READ NEXT: Lions Trade Called Gift for NFL Team