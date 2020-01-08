Latest QB to Declare for 2020 Draft Fits Perfectly for Patriots

Regardless of whether Tom Brady comes back to the New England Patriots next season or opts to play elsewhere, the organization needs to start preparing for the future.

Although the Patriots drafted former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he may not be the latest quarterback to come out of college that fits best in the New England system. For the past two years, the Patriots have picked a quarterback in the draft.

And even before that, the Patriots had some success in the draft taking quarterbacks with the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, and Matt Cassell all going on to be starters after playing in New England. Despite Stidham’s talent and familiarity, bringing in fellow SEC product Jake Fromm with their first-round pick would be a smart decision for the Patriots.

The Patriots have picked several Georgia products in the past few years, including David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn, and Sony Michel — all key contributors to the offense. With Fromm officially declaring for the draft on Wednesday, he may project as a mid to late first-round choice New England could work with in the future.

NFL Ready

One thing that Jake Fromm prides himself in, much like Tom Brady, is consistently watching film of himself and of his opponents in order to maximize his preparation. In an article from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ahead of Georgia’s appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, his level of study was detailed from his coach and Baylor’s defensive coordinator:

Phil Snow, Baylor’s defensive coordinator, has to scheme against high-octane offenses and great quarterbacks every week in the Big 12. He said he hasn’t run across a more polished quarterback when it comes to self-sufficiency. “Fromm calls the whole game from the line of scrimmage,” said Snow, a veteran of 43 years in the game. “He even calls the protections, I think. So, we will have our hands full with that.” That’s what the NFL sees in Fromm as well. They see a 6-2, 225-pound signal-caller who runs a pro-style offense and calls the game from the line of scrimmage. “I’m around Jake every day,” Coley said. “If anything, he’s sharper because of the multiples that he’s had to deal with, with new guys in the lineup. He’s sharper because of it.”

Hard Work Goes a Long Way

The Patriots value the type of quarterback that will put in work off the field as well as garner the ability to change schemes on the fly. During the 2019 season, Fromm also dealt with inconsistent targets at wide receiver and his stats slipped as a result.

However, he put together two marvelous seasons in the years prior including an SEC Championship as a true freshman and a National Championship game appearance after besting Heisman winner Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

The type of poise with which Fromm plays is enough to think the Patriots may want to take a chance on working with Fromm for a year or two before thrusting him into the spotlight.

