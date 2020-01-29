Lakers’ Jared Dudley Reveals Why He Should Be in LeBron James’ Space Jam 2

LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 is slated to be released on July 21, 2021.

The Malcolm D. Lee film is the sequel to the film that starred Michael Jordan. Space Jam 2 will star LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green and Eric Bauza.

Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny will be in Space Jam 2.

Apparently Space Jam 2 is missing one character: LeBron James’ Lakers teammate, Jared Dudley.

I talked to Dudley about the possibility.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Do you wanna be in Space Jam?

Jared Dudley: [laughs] Yes I do!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: [laughs] Tell me more…

Jared Dudley: I think he already did it man. I think he filmed his last day, last summer and that was before I signed. But if there’s any more film and if they need an extra, I will be in it. You don’t have to worry about that, but we haven’t talked about that. Maybe hopefully after we win a championship he’ll be in a good mood.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Chemistry. Chemistry on the Lakers is something that I watched in the Brooklyn game, it was at a premium. Outside of working out and training, how do you guys keep loose? How do you form that chemistry?

Jared Dudley: I mean we’re always doing something. Going to premiere movies, restaurants and going out on birthdays and Halloween, so I think it’s organic and natural. I’ve been on like two teams like that since my 13 years when someone has something, all 15 go…JaVale McGee had an ugly sweater party it’s always something so for us not being forced. Certain cities do it, I did something with bowling and stuff so for me man guys really like each other and even though that we don’t have the same personality, we just want to build something special here.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You and LeBron are literally the same age. 17 year vet. Is it kind of surreal when you look at the fact that what he’s done and won championships and you as a guy that stayed fresh. You did four years of school, he went straight to the NBA out of high school. There’s a lot of parity in age, does it amaze you that he’s able to do it at 35?

Jared Dudley: We’re really the complete opposite so I think that a guy out of high school and a four-year guy had different ways and finally crossed paths. I mean it’s amazing where someone to be that naturally gifted but have the same work ethic of the natural gift abilities, the time that he takes care of his body which everyone knows about, his leadership skills, I can easily see a player before his years like Kobe, but I mean for a high level, All-Star starter type years that’s because he takes care of his body, knows the game, and now it’s an easy transition now that the game has evolved. He can play power forward. Right now he’s playing point guard. Usually the older you get, you go back a position from a point guard, to shooting guard, to small forward. He’s going forward as a point guard. Wait until he’s a starting power forward in 3 years…