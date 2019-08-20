Carmelo Anthony Not Jared Dudley Should Be on Lakers Roster Says Vet

Carmelo Anthony should be the one teaming up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, not Jared Dudley. At least, according to former NBA player Royce White.

“All of us here that played the game at the highest level know how good Melo is,” Royce White told Fanatics View.

But that wasn’t all he had to say. Beyond that, Landon Buford transcribed the comments from White about Anthony, and the ex-NBA player believes Melo should have gotten the nod over Dudley.

“And we know that there is no way that the Lakers would go out and sign Jared Dudley and not sign Carmelo Anthony. And another question is: ‘why a guy like LeBron is walking around like he is the face and the voice of the players?’ “How is he letting his Banana Boat Brother hang out there in the wings, and they go and sign Jared Dudley and not Carmelo? If anybody watching this thinks Jared Dudley can hold Carmelo’s jockey strap, I’ll slap them. That’s how I’m coming though!”

The Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony had mutual interests toward the end of last season — until a mound of LA losses occurred. The team has had quite a busy offseason thus far, and six players returned from last season.

That list includes: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers newcomers include: Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.

Could Carmelo Anthony be the missing piece? “I think next season a team will possibly bring him in,” NBA Hall of Famer, Grant Hill told me.

The Lakers do have one final roster spot and many believe that Carmelo Anthony still has some game left in the tank to compete against many of the NBA’s elite.

“His first year in the league, he took a 17-win Nuggets team to the playoffs in the West as a rookie,” said Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard.

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me in April. “You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”

“I don’t know if they remember how good of a player he was and still is,” Blake Griffin told Landon Buford last season. “Sometimes it’s the situation. It sucks to see as a basketball player to see people act [as if] he is something [that] he is not.”

While he’s been away from the game, he’s been spending a ton of time going to his son, Kiyan’s basketball games.

“He’s a great player,” New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas told me in December.

“He’s a great teammate, most importantly he’s a great human being and he’s always been a great advocate for the NBA as a brand. So I just want him to get back on a team and play the sport he loves that’s paved a way for him and his family, and he just loves to play basketball, so I really want him back on a team.”

Carmelo Anthony has been working out with members of the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles. Anthony hasn’t played NBA basketball since November 8, 2018, in a game against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Melo to Brooklyn from a basketball standpoint makes sense.

The Nets have a potent roster with names like Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie complimenting Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

The Nets will likely be without Durant this season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.