Jimmy Garoppolo Contract: How Much Money is 49ers QB’s Salary?

It happened early in February of 2018. The San Francisco 49ers made a huge decision about the future of their franchise, choosing to sign quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a 5-year, $137.5 million contract, per Spotrac.

While his deal with the 49ers averages out to $27.5 million a season, that’s not exactly an accurate yearly assessment of Garoppolo’s contract. Here’s a breakdown of what the San Francisco quarterback made this year, as well as what he’ll be making in 2020 and beyond.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Contract: A Breakdown of His Salary

The first year of his contract didn’t go so well for either Garoppolo or the Niners. During the third game of the 2018 season, Garoppolo tore his ACL and went down for the year. He was acquired via trade by the 49ers in 2017, where they sent a second-round pick to New England in exchange for him. He promptly went 5-0 to close out the 2017 season, before getting signed to his current five-year deal the following February.

In 2018, Garoppolo’s contract was structured in such a way that he acquired the majority of his guaranteed money was given to him right away. He had $48+ million guaranteed at his signing, which was covered by his 2018 base salary of $6.2 million, his roster bonus of $28.8 million, and $2.8 million in bonuses. $7.5 million of his 2019 salary was also part of his guaranteed money upon signing with the 49ers.

Finally healthy in 2019, he has led the 49ers to a 14-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship game. Garoppolo had a base salary of $17.2 this season, with $2.8 million in bonuses and a dead cap hit of $13.7 million. He has also gotten the bulk of his guaranteed money, so his contract hasn’t cost the 49ers big-time when it comes to guaranteed cash, and it won’t moving forward, either.

A Look at Jimmy Garoppolo’s Contract in 2020 and Beyond

Next season and beyond, Garoppolo’s contract becomes more and more advantageous for San Francisco. In 2020, the QB is slated to make $23.8 million, but his dead cap hit for the team should disaster strike is just $4.2 million. Here’s a look at his contract breakdown courtesy of Over the Cap:

Garoppolo’s 2021 and 2022 base salaries are both just over $24 million a year, but the Niners’ dead cap hits will be even smaller after that: $2.8 and $1.4 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively. This gives the team an out every season moving forward, should either injury or decline in play occur. He will also get yearly bonuses of $2.8 million, which cover his signing, workout and roster bonuses, and $15.7 million is guaranteed to him for injury in 2020, per Spotrac.

