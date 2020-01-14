49ers DE Nick Bosa Named PFWA Rookie of the Year

After a monster of a debut season, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has just been doubly honored: Bosa was just named both the Defensive Rookie of the Year and the overall NFL Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Pro Football Writers of America have awarded the following to #49ers rookies: DE Nick Bosa – 2019 Rookie of the Year

DE Nick Bosa – 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year

LB Dre Greenlaw – First-team All-Rookie — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) January 14, 2020

Bosa had an excellent playoff debut in the Divisional round against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday. He had two sacks, two tackles-for-loss, six tackles and three quarterback hits, and it felt as though he was constantly pestering quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Nick Bosa's playoff debut: 6 tackles

2 sacks

3 quarterback hits

2 tackles for loss

1 pass breakup A dominant performance for the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite. #49ers — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) January 12, 2020

Bosa was the fifth 49ers player to win Defensive Rookie fo the year, along with Bruce Taylor (1970), defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield (1993), linebacker Patrick Willis (2007) and edge rusher Aldon Smith (2011).

Bosa Had Monster Debut Season With 49ers

Bosa has been an absolute game-wrecker this season. He had nine sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 16 tackles-for-loss and 47 tackles. He also had 28 quarterback hits. He started 14 games this season, and played in all 16.

Veteran 49ers tackle Joe Staley says the team has come to expect greatness from Bosa. “At first, it was kind of shocking about how quickly he adapted to the NFL and was able to make a lot of talented tackles look silly, myself included,” Staley said. “But, now, it’s just what he is, and it’s expected. It’s who he’s been his whole life. I don’t think it’s turned up for a playoff game, it’s just what he does. He goes out there and dominates, so I expect him to do the same next week.”

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named as the PFWA’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

READ NEXT: 49ers Playoff Schedule: Who And When Does San Francisco Play?