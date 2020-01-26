Jon Jones and Potential Heavyweight Super Fights

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones makes his return to the Octagon on Saturday, Feb. 8 at UFC 247, and he has a tough test in front of him in the form of Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes. But if Bones makes it past The Devastator, the inevitable question of “what’s next” will be asked.

Reyes has been on a tear through the light heavyweight division, winning all six of his UFC matches and boasting a perfect professional record of 12-0. Jones must focus on that task at hand, but should he get his hand raised over The Devastator, he may consider a move up to heavyweight.

There Has Been Talk About Jon Jones Going to Heavyweight for Years

Jones fought his first professional bout at a catchweight of 210 pounds, but since then, he has competed at light heavyweight. Bones has amassed a stellar MMA record of 25-1 with one no contest. His only loss came in the form of a disqualification when he used illegal elbows against his opponent Matt Hamill in a fight Bones was dominating.

If Jones defeats Reyes at UFC 247, he will have a win over the four highest-ranked fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division: Thiago Santos, Daniel Cormier, Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes, respectively. He could fight the winner of the match on Feb. 15 against #5 ranked Cory Anderson and #6 Jan Blachowicz, or he may choose to test himself at heavyweight.

His inevitable move up to heavyweight has been discussed for years, and potential super fights between Jones and divisional staples have been dreamed about. Whether it’s against former champions like Brock Lesnar or Cain Velasquez, or prospects like Francis Ngannou, Jones competing at heavyweight adds a massive level of intrigue to the #1 pound-for-pound fighter’s career. Recently, Jones’ manager Abraham Kawa told MMA Junkie that the light heavyweight champion is comfortable in his weight class and that “he has no reason to go up to heavyweight, unless it makes financial sense for him.”

But, if the UFC decides to open their wallets and Jones wants to leave the life of weight cutting, there are a few fights out there that have all the potential to be a blockbuster event.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic

A champion vs. champion fight is typically the definition of a super fight in combat sports. If Bones moved up to heavyweight, the UFC might give him a crack at the title right away. UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic has recently been cleared to fight and is considering bouts against former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, and #2 ranked Francis Ngannou.

The frontrunner choice for his next match is a trilogy fight with Cormier, as both men have a win over each other, and Cormier is close to retirement.

But, if Jones defeats Reyes, there may be enough intrigue from both parties and the UFC to put together this super fight. Miocic is known as a boxer with great wrestling. And Jones is a dynamic fighter that’s willing to take the fight anywhere, optimizing his style to defeat his opponent efficiently.

Number Two Ranked UFC Heavyweight Francis Ngannou

Potentially the most intimidating fight for Jones to take in the heavyweight division is Francis “The Predator” Ngannou. The Predator is 9-2 in the UFC, with eight of those wins coming via KO or TKO in the first two rounds.

The match up with Ngannou and Jones would be fascinating as this would be the biggest and most powerful fighter Jones has ever fought. Jones is a proven combat tactician, but The Predator may only need one punch to end Jones’ unbeaten streak.

If Jones defeats Reyes at UFC 247 and he decides to embark into the heavyweight division, a fight against Ngannou has the makings of a super fight that could pack an arena.

Number One Ranked Heavyweight and Number Two Ranked Light Heavyweight Daniel Cormier

A fight between Bones and Daniel Cormier at heavyweight has been a conversation between fans and analysts alike for years. The two have fought twice at light heavyweight, with Jones getting his hand raised both times. His second win over Cormier, which he earned with a third-round KO at UFC 214, was overturned to a no contest when Bones tested positive for a banned substance.

There has been a lot of debate about whether Daniel Cormier’s natural weight class is heavyweight. If that’s the case, it’s speculated by many members of the MMA community that Cormier would give Jones his toughest fight at heavyweight.

Cormier has been quite clear, however, that he is focused on competing in a trilogy match against Stipe Miocic. Miocic took Cormier’s heavyweight title in their last bout, which took place in August of last year at UFC 241. He has also said that it will be his last fight.

But if the UFC decides to pit Miocic and Ngannou against each other in their next fight, Cormier may be compelled to fight Jones in their trilogy match. Cormier has found some success against Jones in both contests, and a bout at heavyweight between the two would potentially do very well on PPV.

Jon Jones Must Focus on the Task at Hand: Dominick Reyes at UFC 247

Before any of the talks about Jones moving to heavyweight for his next fight can ramp up, Jones needs to solve the problem of Reyes. The Devastator is an undefeated fighter who has wins over former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman, as well as a former light heavyweight title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir.

In Houston on Feb. 8, Bones will meet Reyes in the middle of Octagon during the main event of UFC 247.

