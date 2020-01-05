Josh McCown’s Daughter Bridget Is 1 Year Younger Than Eagles Starting RB

After Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz went down with an injury during the NFC Wild Card showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, back up Josh McCown stepped in to take over. During half-time, the announcers said that Wentz would not be returning, which left the Eagles post-season fate in the 40-year-old’s hands.

While McCown is not the oldest quarterback in the league, Tom Brady remains New England’s star at age 42, Eagles fans couldn’t help marvel at the veteran’s age, especially since he has a daughter, Bridget, who at age 21, is a mere year younger than the Eagles’ starting running back, Miles Sanders, who’s 22.

McCown celebrated Bridget’s big birthday with a special tribute post on Instagram. Caption the series of photos of his daughter growing over the years he wrote, “Wow, Can’t believe 21 is here. It’s an honor and privilege to be your dad. Thoughtful, kind and loving are qualities that always seem to guide you. Proud of who you are and where you are headed. Happy Birthday @bridget_mccown !!! We love you.”

McCown met his wife Natalie McCown in college and after marrying, started having children right away. After Bridget, they welcomed three more children, daughter Aubrey and sons, Aiden and Owen.

Originally from Jacksonville, Texas, Wentz played his final season of college football at Sam Houston State University, he was taken in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Before joining the Eagles as a back-up, he played for a slew various other franchises, including the Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and the New York Jets.

Bridget’s age and the age the players her father is passing to nowadays is not lost on the quarterback’s daughter. In 2018, after the Jets drafted USC star Sam Darnold, McCown tweeted out the texts she sent him that read, “He’s less than a year older than me… crazy” to which her dad responded, “Wow. Thanks, Bridge.”

Since posting texts is a thing now…. from my oldest daughter after we drafted Sam Darnold… pic.twitter.com/epu8QMkV0k — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) April 27, 2018

At the time, Darnold was 20, and McCown was 38 and entering his 16th season in the NFL. Now, in his 18th season in the league, McCown’s got a huge shot to help take the Eagles, who went into Sunday’s game as the NFC East Champions, to the next stage of the playoffs.

McCown Entered The Game After Wentz Left Due To A Head Injury

Wentz headed to the locker room towards the end of the first quarter of the Seahawks-Eagles playoff game to be evaluated for a head injury.

“Eagles QB Carson Wentz is officially declared out with a head injury. He is done for the day, and once again, Philly’s backup QB enters the spotlight,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Replays showed Wentz taking a shot from the back and his head hitting the turf on a tackle by Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, an unfortunate break for Wentz who was playing in his first postseason game after missing the prior Philadelphia playoff runs with injuries. Leading up to the Wild Card game, Wentz described himself as “grateful” to be able to finally play in the postseason.

“I’m grateful to be healthy and be in this moment with these guys, to be on the field,” Wentz said this week, per The Washington Post. “I’m just excited for the challenge. I’ve been on the sidelines the last few years for these games, so I’m pretty pumped for the opportunity.”

