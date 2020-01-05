Carson Wentz Injury: Latest Updates on Eagles QB’s Status vs. Seahawks

Carson Wentz headed to the locker room towards the end of the first quarter of the Seahawks-Eagles playoff game to be evaluated for a potential injury. NBC Sports reported that Wentz is listed as questionable to return as he is being evaluated for a potential head injury.

A replay showed Wentz take a shot to the back and his head hit the turf on a tackle by Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. It is an unfortunate break for Wentz who is playing in his first postseason game after missing the prior Philadelphia playoff runs with injuries. Leading up to the Wild Card game, Wentz described himself as “grateful” to be able to finally play in the postseason.

“I’m grateful to be healthy and be in this moment with these guys, to be on the field,” Wentz said this week, per The Washington Post. “I’m just excited for the challenge. I’ve been on the sidelines the last few years for these games, so I’m pretty pumped for the opportunity.”

Here is a look at the play where the injury is believed to have occurred.

Josh McCown Is Filling in as the Eagles Quarterback

Unless Wentz is able to return, NFL journeyman Josh McCown is under center for the Eagles. It is just the latest in a number of significant injuries for the Eagles. McCown almost suited up at wide receiver just a few weeks ago for the Eagles after a number of wideouts sustained injuries.

“Why can’t he? He’s active, he’s dressed,” Pederson said, per ESPN. “He’s actually done that in a game before — in his career he has done that. Now, it has been about 10 years ago, but he has lined up as a receiver in an actual football game.”

NBC Sports’ John Clark reported that Greg Ward has also been warming up in case something happens to McCown. Ward has been playing wide receiver for the Eagles.

Some Are Calling Clowney Hit a “Cheapshot”

Replays showed Clowney’s helmet appeared to collide with Wentz’s helmet. Some members of the Eagles’ media are calling it a “cheapshot” by Clowney.

“Wentz being evaluated for a head injury. “His return is questionable.” Clowney cheap shot went unpenalized,” WIP host Glen Macnow tweeted.