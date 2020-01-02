Josh McDaniel’s Likely NFL Destination Potentially Revealed: Report

Josh McDaniels’ next head coaching stop has potentially been revealed.

According to a report from Katie McInerney of The Boston Globe, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator is eager to work with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. McDaniels scouted Mayfield when he was coming out of the University of Oklahoma leading into the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was a big fan of Baker Mayfield while scouting him ahead of the 2018 draft, and, according to Cleveland.com, would “be eager to work with him” if McDaniels were to take the Cleveland Browns head-coaching position.”

Browns More Appealing to McDaniels After Dorsey’s Firing

The report also states that the Browns firing general manager John Dorsey makes their vacant head coaching position a more favorable one for McDaniels. That would be because McDaniels would have the opportunity to pick an executive that he is in favor of.

“A source told Cleveland.com that McDaniels was impressed with Mayfield after a three-day visit before the 2018 draft. Plus, in Cleveland, McDaniels would be entering a situation where he would have a say in who fills the general manager position, leaving an opportunity for McDaniels to bring in a trusted executive.”

Another report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com had also stated that McDaniels wouldn’t take the job in Cleveland if Dorsey was still the general manager.

“Furthermore, McDaniels would not take the Browns job if John Dorsey were GM, largely because he knows how vital the coach-GM relationship is, and will likely want to work with his own guy. When Dorsey was Browns GM last year, McDaniels wasn’t interviewed, possibly because the Patriots coordinator had just spurned one of his best friends in the business, Colts GM Chris Ballard, the year before for the Colts head coach job. McDaniels, 43, agreed to take the job after the 2017 season and then backed out in February when he received clarity about his role with the Patriots from owner Bob Kraft and coach Bill Belichick.”

McDaniels’ Other Head Coaching Options

McDaniels is also being linked to two other head coaching positions, the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants. As far as the Browns’ coaching search is concerned, they also have interviews set up with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

The 43-year-old McDaniels previously served as a head coach during the 2009 and 2010 seasons with the Denver Broncos. At the time of his hiring, McDaniels was the youngest head coach in the NFL at just 32 years of age. Despite being a highly-acclaimed offensive coordinator with the Patriots at the time, McDaniels failed during his tenure in Denver.

After a 6-0 start during the 2009 season, the young McDaniels finished the campaign 2-8 — leading to the Broncos missing the playoffs. After a 3-9 start to the 2010 season, McDaniels was fired — ending his tenure in Denver with an 11-17 record.

As Cabot of Cleveland.com points out, it would be hard for McDaniels to turn down his hometown Browns. McDaniels went to high school and college in Ohio.

“Now, however, he’s apparently ready to strike out on his own again, and one source told cleveland.com “it would be hard for him to say no” to his hometown Browns.”

With the Patriots scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans in the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs, it should be interesting to see where McDaniels lands after New England’s season comes to a close.