LeBron James Has Eye-Opening Admission About This Current Lakers Team

Sitting atop the Western Conference apparently isn’t enough for the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite having an excellent start to the season, the Lakers have been the subject of myriad trade rumors. Whether it’s Derrick Rose, Andre Iguodala or Robert Covington, the team seems interested in adding more talent for an NBA Finals run.

LeBron James has taken heat in the past for being open about his team needing to make trades, but it appears he’s learned from past mistakes. Speaking with Spectrum Sports Net after Thursday’s win versus the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron put cold water on the trade rumors.

“We have enough right now,” James said. “But it’s not about competing and worrying about June, it’s about worrying about January. And if we continue to get better throughout January and we move on to February and continue to get better.”

There’s no reason for the Lakers to mess with a thing that’s clearly working. However, once the playoffs roll around, every team is going to hit a different gear. If the team doesn’t feel like they have enough to take down the Clippers, then they should consider bolstering their lineup.

LeBron Admits Lakers Aren’t a Great Team Yet

Even though LeBron downplayed the idea that the Lakers need to make roster moves, he did admit the team needs work.

“We’re a really good team but we’re not a great team yet,” James said. “And we shouldn’t be. We’ve just now been put together in September. And from September to now, we’re a better team. And if we continue this trend, then we’ll put ourselves in a position where we can compete for a championship and have a chance. And in this league and in sports in general, all you want is a chance.”

It’s quite remarkable that the Lakers got this good this fast. The team almost completely overhauled the roster heading into this season and usually, it takes time for teams to figure things out. That hasn’t been the case for Los Angeles as they hit the ground running to start the season and have yet to slow down.

LeBron’s comments should make Laker fans excited. This team is barely scratching the surface of its potential and should only get better as the season goes on.

Lakers Could Look to Free Agency

The Lakers seem very interested in trying to make a trade. The problem is, they lack assets. They traded away a ton to land Anthony Davis and while the move has proved to be a big win so far, it definitely hurt their future prospects of adding more talented players. If they can’t put together an appealing package for a player they’d like to trade for, they could look to free agency. One name that recently popped up is former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah. He’s yet to play this season but seems eager to return to a title contender.

Here’s what Sam Smith of the Chicago Bulls reported about a potential Noah return:

“I heard Noah was having a private workout for NBA teams either this week or next. He seems ready to play, though I’ve heard he’s been waiting for an injury possibility with the Lakers or Clippers. Not wishing, mind you, but things happen.”

Noah’s best years are behind him and he hasn’t made an All-Star game since 2014. It remains to be seen if he could really add anything to this current Lakers team.

