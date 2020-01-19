Lakers’ LeBron James is the Greatest Passing None Point Guard of All-Time, Says NBA Analyst

Last week Lakers forward LeBron James made history again bypassing Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas from the Bad Boys era for eighth on the All-Time Assists list. Heavy’s Brandon ‘ Scoop B’ Robinson reached out to the Pistons‘ legend to get thoughts on James.

“LeBron James has made our game better,” Thomas told Robinson via text message this morning.

“I am truly happy for him! He is a gifted passer and scorer, a very rare combination to see in a player. I hope he continues to raise the bar.”

James, after the Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 13, 2020, revealed his thoughts about being mentioned with the Pistons great.

“One of the best point guards this game has ever seen,” James said. “And one of the toughest as well. Just his upbringing, coming from Chicago, doing the things he was able to do on the floor. From Indiana going to the Bad Boys in Detroit, just setting the tone for what he wanted his career to be … Anytime I’m linked with the greats, and ‘Zeke being one of those, it’s just an honor, and I think back to my childhood and where I’m from.”

Mark Jackson Thinks LeBron James is Greatest Passing None Point Guard

During ESPN’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets game on Saturday. ESPN analyst Mark Jackson, who is currently fourth all-time on the all-time assists list, revealed that LeBron James is the greatest none passing point guard to ever play the game.

“The guy without question. The greatest passing none point guard to ever play this game and one of the greatest passers the game has ever seen,” said Jackson.

Later in the broadcast, Jackson would also share that today [Saturday, 18, 2020] he is the second greatest point guard that ever wear purple and gold. He is that great of a player.”

Jeff Van Gundy asked who would be the other three, and Jackson replied it doesn’t matter. Number one is clear [Magic Johnson], and number two is clear [LeBron James], and you can bunch all those other guys together. They’ve had some great ones, but these two guys are heads and shoulders above the rest. Magic Johnson and LeBron James are heads and shoulders above everyone else.

That is definitely saying a lot because there have been a lot of Hall of Fame point guards to don the purple and gold, such as Steve Nash, Gary Payton, and Gail Goodrich. Other notable point guards are Derek Fisher, Isaiah Thomas, Tyronn Lue, and Norm Nixon.

James is 362 behind his banana boat buddy Chris Paul, who is still playing as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. As for Paul, he is 428 away from passing Hall of Famer Oscar Robinson for 6th all-time on the assists list.

James is leading the NBA in assists this season with 10.9 per game through 40 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

