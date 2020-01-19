Blazers Carmelo Anthony Responds to Mavs Luka Doncic’s Comments

After the Portland Trailblazers fell to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Dallas, Texas. Mavericks MVP candidate Luka Doncic revealed what it was like playing against Carmelo Anthony for the first time.

With a big smile on his face, Doncic shared that Anthony was still walking a bucket.

“Aw, it was great he is special,” Doncic told Fanatics View. “He is still a walking bucket. It’s beautiful to watch.”

Carmelo Anthony would respond to Doncic’s comments stating that ‘He is a walking bucket.’

“I hope you guys out here in Dallas appreciate what you have right now in front of you,” said Anthony.

Anthony scored 22 points and added five rebounds in 32 minutes of play in the 120-112 loss to the Mavericks.

Carmelo Anthony Also Made History on Friday Night

Per NBA.com at the 5:04 mark in the first quarter, Carmelo Anthony stepped up to the free-throw line and hit his first attempt to become the 18th player in NBA history to surpass 26,000 points mark. This season Anthony is averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, shooting 44.3 from the field, and 39.1 behind the arc. Anthony his shooting career-highs from the field, three, and at the free-throw line this season through 28 games for the Portland Trailblazers. Since signing with the team on November 14, 2019, after being out of the league for a year.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on Injuries & Persistence

Doncic put a show scoring 35 while adding 8 rebounds and 7 assists, leading the Mavericks to their 27th victory of the season. However, the Portland Trailblazers didn’t go away without a fight.

Damian Lillard, despite his running mate CJ McCollum going down with a sprained ankle with 8:04 remaining in the second quarter after attempting a layup.

Lillard would finish with 34 points and 10 assists on Friday. He was asked how does this team stays mentally tough as they still try to make the playoffs despite numerous injuries.

“We just got to stay with it,” Lillard said. “It’s going to be some hard times. It’s probably going to be more to come, but we just got to stay resilient and keep believing that we’re going to overcome it at some point.”

McCollum echoed Lillard’s comments after the game.

It’s tough,” McCollum said via The Oregonian’s Jamie Goldberg. “Injuries are part of the game. Unfortunately, I was next up on the list. We just got to try to battle and fight through it, next man up. This was a winnable game tonight. We played well, we fought hard, but we came up short.”

McCollum finished the game with four points, one rebound, two assists in 11 minutes before leaving with his leg injury.

Maverick coach Rick Carlisle revealed that they were dodging bullets all night with [ Damian Lillard] and [Carmelo] Anthony out there. He thought the key to the game was that their defense got better as it went on. They were able to finally hold them to 25 points in the fourth quarter, which is something they needed to do.

