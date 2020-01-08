Lakers Targeting All-NBA Defender Before Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be eyeing some moves before the NBA trade deadline.

As the Lakers continue to be swarmed with rumors regarding a possible Kyle Kuzma trade, the young forward’s name remains in the mix with the deadline approaching. The latest chatter surrounding a potential Kuzma trade also includes former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and backup point guard Quinn Cook in an offer for the Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks explains the Lakers could pitch such a trade to the T-Wolves, but that still might not be enough to entice Minnesota.

“The Los Angeles Lakers may reportedly try to build a blockbuster offer surrounding forward Kyle Kuzma in an effort to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported Tuesday the Lakers could package Kuzma, Quinn Cook and the injured DeMarcus Cousins as part of its proposal for Covington, but it’s unclear whether that would be enough for Minnesota, which will try to generate a “bidding war” in the coming weeks.”

Robert Covington is an All-NBA Defender

Covington is a former First-Team All-NBA defender, having been given the honor during the 2017-18 season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He currently starts at forward for the Timberwolves and is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while starting 33 of his 34 appearances.

In other words, he’s a consistent scorer and an above-average defender. He also contributes from beyond the arc — a key in today’s game — with his 3-point shooting efficiency of 35.9 percent from beyond the arc during his career.

Kuzma is averaging career-lows in his newfound role as a reserve. The 24-year-old has appeared in 27 games this season — starting just one — and has averaged 11.8 points per game on 42.0 percent shooting from the field. Both are career-lows.

In the case of Cousins, the veteran big man continues to recover from the torn ACL in his left knee. He has recently began light workouts in the hopes of returning this season. Even though it’s no guarantee Cousins returns this season, head coach Frank Vogel is not ruling out a return during the 2019-20 season.

Via Bill Oram of The Athletic:

“He’s going to start working into a little bit of a light warmup stuff. But that’s just like light jogging and those types of things. He still has a long way to go.” Said it’s “still a possibility” he plays this season.

In the case of Cook, he’s rather expendable. The former Golden State Warrior and NBA champion is sparsely used at just 13.0 minutes per game and he’s posting just 4.6 points and 1.4 assists per game on an inefficient 41.3 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Lakers Looking To Make Move Before Trade Deadline

The Lakers are obviously looking to make some moves before the trade deadline on Feb. 6 and Kuzma is their most intriguing trade piece.

However, switching out Kuzma for Covington means the Lakers would be sacrificing a better scorer and a younger player for a player who is simply a better defender.

Los Angeles is also reportedly in the market for a backup point guard. This is where the recently retired Darren Collison fits into the equation. If the Lakers are able to sign Collison, they don’t have to worry about a veteran point guard via trade.

The Lakers may have the Western Conference’s best record at 29-7, but it’s clear that they’re not satisfied with their current roster personnel.